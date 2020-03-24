New York governor: "We haven't flattened the curve ... the curve is actually increasing"

State of New York

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said "the rate of increase has gone up" when it comes to new coronavirus cases across the state.

He said that new infections are "doubling about every three days," which he called a "dramatic increase in the rate of infections."

On the rate of infections in the state, Cuomo said, "We're not slowing it, and it is accelerating on its own."

He said that, based on what experts are telling him, the new projection for hospital capacity is "as high as 140,000" hospital beds in the state to treat cases.