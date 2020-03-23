US Surgeon General: "This week, it's going to get bad"

A McDonalds restaurant is pictured in Plymouth, England, on March 19. Dan Mullan/Getty Images

McDonald's and Nando's will close all their restaurants in the United Kingdom and Ireland starting Monday, including for takeout, to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Paul Pomroy, CEO of McDonald's UK and Ireland, said in a statement Sunday that the decision had been taken because it was "increasingly difficult" to maintain safe social distancing while operating "busy takeaway and drive thru restaurants."

The UK government has advised against all non-essential social contact and is urging people to keep a distance of at least two meters if they need to leave their homes.

On Friday, it ordered all pubs, bars and restaurants to close but said they could continue offering food and drink to go.

Nando's said in a statement that eat in, takeaway and delivery for customers "will all stop until further notice."

