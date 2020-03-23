New Delhi and major Indian cities are going into lockdown until March 31

A couple looks down from their balcony in Greater Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, India, on March 22. Altaf Qadri/AP

The Indian capital New Delhi is among 75 districts in the country that will go into lockdown until March 31 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The measures extend an initial 14-hour lockdown, which came into effect on Sunday. They also include major cities, such as Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad and Kolkata, which means millions of workers in the technology and financial sectors will be forced to work from home for the rest of the month.

Only essential services will be operational in these districts, according to the official Press Information Bureau of India.

All shops, commercial establishments, factories, workshops, offices, markets and places of worship will be closed, and interstate buses and metros will be suspended.

Several districts -- including the financial capital of Mumbai -- are now enforcing a pre-existing law that makes it a punishable offence for four or more people to gather.

Several states have gone into complete lockdown.

In the northern state of Punjab, the chief minister announced that except for essential services, the entire state will be under a lockdown until March 31. The state has confirmed more than 20 coronavirus cases, including one death.

The entire state of Uttarakhand -- which has only reported three confirmed cases -- announced a non-essential services lockdown until March 31.

"Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet.

India has reported 341 infections and five deaths from the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization.