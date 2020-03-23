March 23 coronavirus news
For the first time, Japan's Prime Minister says postponing the Olympics is a possibility
Speaking to lawmakers on Monday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said postponing the 2020 Summer Olympics is a possibility.
This is the first time Abe has changed his staunch public position that the Olympics will start July 24 as scheduled.
In recent days, a growing number of countries and athletes have called for the games to be postponed, while Canada said today it will not send any teams.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) responded Sunday, saying a final decision on postponement will be made within four weeks, due to the vast complexities of rescheduling a massive global sporting event like the Olympics.
“The IOC’s decision is along the lines of what I said before, of holding the event in its complete form. If that becomes difficult -- and thinking first about the health of the athletes -- we may have no option but to consider postponing the Games," Abe said, speaking at the budget committee in Japan’s upper house of parliament.
United Arab Emirates suspend all inbound and outbound passenger flights for two weeks
The United Arab Emirates suspended all inbound and outbound passenger flights and "the transit of airline passengers" in the UAE for two weeks to combat the spread of coronavirus, according to the UAE's state-run news agency WAM.
The decision will take effect in 48 hours, WAM reported.
President Trump says he is considering an executive order freeing elderly nonviolent federal prisoners
President Donald Trump said Sunday he is considering an executive order to free elderly "totally nonviolent" federal prisoners.
"We have been asked about that, and we're going to take a look at it. It's a bit of a problem. But when we talk about totally nonviolent, we're talking about these are totally nonviolent prisoners, we're actually looking at that, yes," Trump told reporters at a White House news conference.
Several states, including California, New York, Ohio and Texas, and New York City have started releasing low-level offenders as well as those who are elderly or sick because of the virus.
The New York Mayor discussed the need for more supplies with Trump and Pence
New York City's Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence Sunday night and discussed the “urgent supply need in our public hospitals,” according to a tweet from de Blasio’s press secretary, Freddi Goldstein.
“The Mayor also urged that we need the military’s trained medical professionals ASAP. We welcome the focus & attention, and hope it translates to immediate action,” Goldstein tweeted.
What's going on in New York state:
New York is the worst affected state in the United States, with at least 15,168 confirmed cases and 114 deaths.
New York is one of at least eight states in the US that has issued stay at home orders.
An Olympic gold medalist has coronavirus. He says it's the "worst virus" he's ever endured
Retired South African swimmer Cameron van der Burgh, the 2012 Olympic 100-meter breaststroke champion, says he has coronavirus.
In a series of tweets on Sunday, the 31-year-old discussed dealing with the illness, calling it "by far the worst virus I have ever endured."
Van der Burgh retired from swimming in 2018.
The International Olympic Committee's executive board said Sunday it is considering postponing -- but not canceling -- this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Italy wants US military support to help battle coronavirus
Italy's government has made a direct appeal to Defense Secretary Mark Esper for US military aid to help combat coronavirus, according to a US defense official.
What Italy is asking for: The Italian defense minister asked Esper for critical medical equipment like masks and ventilators.
The Italian government also asked US military personnel stationed in Italy to assist local Italian authorities by providing medical personnel and field hospitals. Those US personnel would support Italian troops who are already responding to the crisis.
How the Defense Department is helping already: Esper recently made the Defense Department’s stockpile of masks and ventilators available to civilian hospitals in the US.
The military has units capable of constructing field hospitals that can help alleviate the burden on civilian hospitals.
What's the bigger picture? Italy has more than 59,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking cases recorded by the World Health Organization and additional sources.
The Russian military has already made a very public effort to provide the Italians with assistance. They have used military aircraft to fly in medical personnel and equipment.