Canada will not send athletes to Tokyo Olympics

Pedestrians walk around the Tidal Basin in Washington, DC, to view the city's famous cherry blossoms in full bloom on March 21. Eric Baradat/AFP/Getty Images

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Sunday that she is ordering the Washington, DC, National Guard to work with police to restrict pedestrian access to areas where crowds have been flocking to view the cherry blossoms, which are in peak bloom, according to a news release from the mayor’s office.

The mayor says the road closures and restrictions around the Tidal Basin, including the Jefferson Memorial, "will continue until further notice to ensure social distancing and prevent further community transmission of COVID-19."

The National Cherry Blossom Festival would have taken place from March 20 to April 12, but restrictions and stay-at-home orders across the country to most of the festival being canceled.

As a result, the festival tweeted they opened a virtual tour for those wanting to see the cherry blossoms.