Coronavirus deaths top 11,000 globally
China reports no new locally transmitted virus cases for the third day in a row
Mainland China reported 41 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday -- all of which were imported from overseas, according to the country’s National Health Commission.
Seven more people died, bringing the death toll in mainland China to 3,255 by the end of Friday.
The NHC found no new locally transmitted cases for the third day in a row and confirmed no new cases in Hubei province, the epicenter of the pandemic.
Italy called in the military to enforce coronavirus lockdown after 627 people died in 24 hours
Soldiers were drafted in to help enforce the lockdown in Italy on Friday as officials announced 627 new deaths -- the largest single-day toll anywhere in the world since the coronavirus outbreak began.
Desperate scenes have unfolded in the north of the country, particularly the hard-hit Lombardy region where infections first exploded last month, as hospitals struggle to treat thousands of cases.
And Chinese medical experts helping Italy deal with the crisis have said the restrictions imposed in Lombardy are "not strict enough."
The government has agreed that the military can be used to help enforce the lockdown, the president of the Lombardy region, Attilio Fontana, told a news conference on Friday.
"(The request to use the army) has been accepted... and 114 soldiers will be on the ground throughout Lombardy... it is still too little, but it is positive," Fontana said. "Unfortunately we are not seeing a change of trend in the numbers, which are rising."
Until now, the soldiers had been deployed in the region to ensure general security in the streets.
More than 4,000 people have died from the disease in Italy, the country's civil protection agency said Friday -- more than any other nation -- and nearly 6,000 new infections were confirmed in the past day, bringing the total to more than 47,000 cases.
US businesses will suffer a $4 trillion decline due to coronavirus, hedge fund predicts
Famed hedge fund Bridgewater predicts the coronavirus outbreak will lead to $4 trillion in lost corporate revenue for public and private businesses in the US, according to a report the firm published Friday.
“That is a very dangerous decline, and if not mitigated, it will lead to a long-lasting ripple,” the report said.
In Bridgewater’s model, companies will have a shortfall of $2 trillion “concentrated in energy and travel and leisure, and about equally divided between large and small companies.”
The firm projects a 6% decline in US GDP for 2020, with the biggest hit during the second quarter.
The firm also estimates a decline of $12 trillion for global businesses in 2020.
“Since this hit to revenues is happening throughout the world, the total hole globally will be roughly three times that — about $12 trillion. Governments are responding, of course, but in most cases these responses will just mitigate some of the ripple. Governments’ capacities to deal with this hit vary greatly and will be a major driver of markets going forward," the report stated.
“Many companies will try to fill this gap by drawing credit lines, increasing their debt positions."
If government policies don’t help fill the gap, companies are likely to dramatically cut spending, which would result in meaningful cuts in employment.
Ray Dalio, who founded Bridgewater, is famous for predicting the 2008 financial crisis.
More men than women are dying from coronavirus in Italy, expert says
New numbers from the Covid-19 outbreak in Italy show more men are dying from the virus than women, the White House's coronavirus response coordinator told CNN.
“This new data about the male-female ratio is really quite striking,” Dr. Deborah Birx told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Friday evening.
“From age 50 on, almost twice as many men are dying as women. So that really makes us really have to look into that and understand that, and really, just having the knowledge of that helps us in the United States so we can be very specific in talking to the American people about who to protect and how to protect them,” she said.
Birx stressed the significance of underlying and pre-existing medical conditions.
“In Italy, again, most of the individuals who succumb to this disease had three other prior existing medical conditions,” she said.
There are more than 18,000 cases of coronavirus in the US
There are 18,170 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, and 241 deaths, according to CNN Health’s tally.
The total includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as all repatriated cases.
General Motors will help produce ventilators for coronavirus
General Motors and Ventec Life Systems are collaborating to produce respiratory care products, including ventilators, to fight Covid-19.
“We are working closely with Ventec to rapidly scale up production of their critically important respiratory products to support our country’s fight again the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Mary Barra, GM chairman and CEO. “We will continue to explore ways to help in this time of crisis."