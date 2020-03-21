Coronavirus deaths top 11,000 globally
US businesses will suffer a $4 trillion decline due to coronavirus, hedge fund predicts
Famed hedge fund Bridgewater predicts the coronavirus outbreak will lead to $4 trillion in lost corporate revenue for public and private businesses in the US, according to a report the firm published Friday.
“That is a very dangerous decline, and if not mitigated, it will lead to a long-lasting ripple,” the report said.
In Bridgewater’s model, companies will have a shortfall of $2 trillion “concentrated in energy and travel and leisure, and about equally divided between large and small companies.”
The firm projects a 6% decline in US GDP for 2020, with the biggest hit during the second quarter.
The firm also estimates a decline of $12 trillion for global businesses in 2020.
“Since this hit to revenues is happening throughout the world, the total hole globally will be roughly three times that — about $12 trillion. Governments are responding, of course, but in most cases these responses will just mitigate some of the ripple. Governments’ capacities to deal with this hit vary greatly and will be a major driver of markets going forward," the report stated.
“Many companies will try to fill this gap by drawing credit lines, increasing their debt positions."
If government policies don’t help fill the gap, companies are likely to dramatically cut spending, which would result in meaningful cuts in employment.
Ray Dalio, who founded Bridgewater, is famous for predicting the 2008 financial crisis.
More men than women are dying from coronavirus in Italy, expert says
New numbers from the Covid-19 outbreak in Italy show more men are dying from the virus than women, the White House's coronavirus response coordinator told CNN.
“This new data about the male-female ratio is really quite striking,” Dr. Deborah Birx told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Friday evening.
“From age 50 on, almost twice as many men are dying as women. So that really makes us really have to look into that and understand that, and really, just having the knowledge of that helps us in the United States so we can be very specific in talking to the American people about who to protect and how to protect them,” she said.
Birx stressed the significance of underlying and pre-existing medical conditions.
“In Italy, again, most of the individuals who succumb to this disease had three other prior existing medical conditions,” she said.
There are more than 18,000 cases of coronavirus in the US
There are 18,170 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, and 241 deaths, according to CNN Health’s tally.
The total includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as all repatriated cases.
General Motors will help produce ventilators for coronavirus
General Motors and Ventec Life Systems are collaborating to produce respiratory care products, including ventilators, to fight Covid-19.
“We are working closely with Ventec to rapidly scale up production of their critically important respiratory products to support our country’s fight again the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Mary Barra, GM chairman and CEO. “We will continue to explore ways to help in this time of crisis."