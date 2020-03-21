US Department of Justice proposes denying visas to people who test positive for coronavirus

The United States Department of Justice is petitioning Congress to change the law to deny asylum or visas to people who test positive for the coronavirus, according to a document obtained by CNN.

CNN previously reported that the Trump administration was trying to block asylum seekers, citing the virus. The State Department temporarily stopped processing routine visas at all embassies and consulates on Friday.

The Department of Justice has submitted a multitude of legislative proposals to Congress in order to deal with the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on the judicial system, according to a document obtained by CNN.

Those include:

Requesting the suspension of the statute of limitations while the country is in a state of emergency;

Using video teleconferencing for preliminary court hearings;

Priority virus testing for federal agents.

DOJ has not responded to CNN’s request for comment.