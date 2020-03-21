Apple is donating millions of industrial masks

The exterior of the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. Kathy Willens/AP

An inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn has tested posted for the coronavirus, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.

This is the first known case of an inmate detained in the federal prison system to contract the virus.

The inmate initially complained about chest pains and was taken to local hospital, where he was tested for coronavirus, according to a news release from the Bureau of Prisons.

On March 20, 2020, he was discharged back to MDC Brooklyn and immediately placed in isolation. Today, the BOP was notified his test results for COVID-19 were positive," the release said.

Two Bureau of Prison staff members, one at Leavenworth, Kansas, and another in Grand Prairie, Texas, tested positive for the virus and are the only known staff members to be infected at this point.