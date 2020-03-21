Coronavirus spreads, raising threat of global economic depression
There are more than 5,000 coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom has climbed to 5,018, according to an official update from the Department of Health and Social Care on Saturday.
The update also says 72,818 people have been tested so far in the UK, the department said.
In total, 233 people with coronavirus have died across the country, the department added.
Turkey imposes partial curfew for people over 65 and those with chronic conditions
Turkey announced a partial curfew for citizens older than 65 years old and for those who have chronic conditions starting at midnight on Saturday.
The partial curfew prohibits senior citizens and those with chronic illnesses from using public transportation, being in parks and leaving their homes, the Turkish interior ministry said in a statement.
For those who live alone and are covered by the curfew, social support will be available through provincial governorships, the statement said.
The conditions covered by the partial curfew include chronic pulmonary obstruction disease, asthma, chronic lung diseases, cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, liver disease and those taking immunosuppressants, the statement said.
Trump on China: "I wish they'd told us earlier" about coronavirus
President Trump said he wished China had told him earlier about coronavirus, according to remarks he made at the White House on Saturday.
“I have great respect for China, I like China… I have a tremendous relationship with President XI. I wish they could have told us earlier about what was going on inside. We didn’t know about it until it started coming out publicly," Trump said.
Trump added that China “was very secretive and that’s unfortunate.”
The President went on to criticize China saying, “they knew they had a problem earlier, I wish they could have said that.”
Trump said that when he first realized how bad the virus could be he “started doing the closings.” The first travel restrictions related to coronavirus went into place on February 2.
Vermont governor announces business closures due to coronavirus
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott issued an advisory today directing gymnasiums, fitness centers and similar exercise facilities to close all in-person operations no later than 8 p.m. ET on March 23.
The advisory also included hair salons and barbers, nail salons, spas and tattoo parlors.
Trump continues to defer to others on whether the Olympics should be canceled
President Trump said the decision on whether to hold the Tokyo Olympics as planned this summer is “totally up to them,” referring to the Japanese government.
The President praised the “beautiful” venue that Japan has already built, and said he did not want to influence the decision being made.
"They have built one of the most beautiful venues I've ever seen. They are all ready to go. It's not late, not over budget, it was just done flawlessly and it is beautiful and they're sitting back and saying, you know, I told him, I said, that's your decision and it is his decision," Trump said Saturday during a press conference. "I know he is going to make it soon. I don't what it is going to be and I didn't think I should be influencing it at all."
Some context: The head of USA Swimming wants the Olympics to be postponed to 2021, calling it "the right and responsible thing to do" in a letter to the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee
Tim Hinchey III, the CEO of USA Swimming, asked the group to advocate for the change because "the right and responsible thing to do is to prioritize everyone's health and safety and appropriately recognize the toll this global pandemic is taking on athletic preparations."
Trump defends his response to the coronavirus pandemic
In response to concerns from some doctors complaining about shortage of supplies, President Trump defended the White House’s coronavirus response and placed part of the blame on previous administrations.
“So many administrations preceded me. For the most part, they did very little, in terms of what you're talking about. This is unprecedented…. this is unprecedented or just about unprecedented. As time goes by we're seeing it's really at a level that nobody would have believed. Nobody would have thought possible. That this could happen," Trump said Saturday at a press conference following a question from CNN.
Trump added: "And we are making much of this stuff now and much of it is being delivered now. We've also gotten tremendous reviews from a lot of people that can't believe how fast it's coming. When I hear they have an order of 55 million masks and that is just one order, that's one order, out of many, and there are many millions of masks beyond that, and I keep saying, how is it possible to use so much? But that's the way it is.”
Coronavirus death toll in Italy rises by 793
The death toll in Italy from coronavirus has risen by 793 in the past 24 hours to 4,825, according to the Italian Civil Protection Agency.
Overall, the number of confirmed cases in Italy is 53,578, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Texas governor is waiving regulations for nursing students to help expand medical workforce
Texas will issue temporary permits to "nurses who have yet to take the licensing exam" and suspend other regulations for students to assist with the state's response to Covid-19, Gov. Greg Abbott said in a press release Saturday.
Abbott is allowing "nurses with inactive licenses or retired nurses to reactivate their licenses," the release said.
Nursing students in their final year will be allowed to "meet their clinical objectives by exceeding the 50% limit on simulated experiences," the release added.
"In the coming weeks and months, Texas will continue to see a growing need for medical professionals to help us respond to these unique and challenging times," Abbott said.
New Jersey governor issues "stay at home" order
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced a statewide "stay at home" order which will go in to effect at 9 p.m. ET Saturday.
This order follows New York and Connecticut which made similar orders Friday.
There are 1,327 confirmed Covid-19 cases in New jersey with 16 deaths in total, Murphy said at a press conference.
There were 400 more COVID-19 confirmed cases since yesterday, Murphy added
“From day one, we’ve made a commitment to be guided by the facts and take any action necessary to protect the health and safety of New Jersey’s nine million residents,” Murphy said in a press release. “We know the virus spreads through person-to person contact, and the best way to prevent further exposure is to limit our public interactions to only the most essential purposes. This is a time for us all to come together in one mission to ‘flatten the curve’ and slow – and eventually halt – the spread of coronavirus.”
The order will prohibit all gatherings, such as celebrations, the governor said.
Murphy’s executive order further directs the closure of all non-essential retail businesses to the public, with the exceptions of:
- Grocery stores, farmer's markets and farms that sell directly to customers, and other food stores, including retailers that offer a varied assortment of foods comparable to what exists at a grocery store
- Pharmacies and medical marijuana dispensaries
- Medical supply stores
- Gas stations
- Convenience stores
- Ancillary stores within healthcare facilities
- Hardware and home improvement stores
- Banks and other financial institutions
- Laundromats and dry-cleaning services
- Stores that principally sell supplies for children under five years
- Pet stores
- Liquor stores
- Car dealerships, but only for auto maintenance and repair, and auto mechanics
- Printing and office supply shops
- Mail and delivery stores