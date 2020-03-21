New Jersey governor issues "stay at home" order

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced a statewide "stay at home" order which will go in to effect at 9 p.m. ET Saturday.

This order follows New York and Connecticut which made similar orders Friday.

There are 1,327 confirmed Covid-19 cases in New jersey with 16 deaths in total, Murphy said at a press conference.

There were 400 more COVID-19 confirmed cases since yesterday, Murphy added

“From day one, we’ve made a commitment to be guided by the facts and take any action necessary to protect the health and safety of New Jersey’s nine million residents,” Murphy said in a press release. “We know the virus spreads through person-to person contact, and the best way to prevent further exposure is to limit our public interactions to only the most essential purposes. This is a time for us all to come together in one mission to ‘flatten the curve’ and slow – and eventually halt – the spread of coronavirus.”

The order will prohibit all gatherings, such as celebrations, the governor said.

Murphy’s executive order further directs the closure of all non-essential retail businesses to the public, with the exceptions of: