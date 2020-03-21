March 21 coronavirus news
Coronavirus global cases surpass 300,000, Johns Hopkins reports
The number of cases of coronavirus worldwide is now at 303,001, according to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.
The total deaths globally is 12,944.
The countries with the highest number of cases are China, Italy and Spain, respectively.
The countries with the highest number of deaths, in order, are Italy, China and Iran.
South Carolina extends tax deadline and allows curbside alcohol sales
More than half of employees in South Carolina are working from home, according to a press release from state Gov. Henry McMaster.
For 52 of 74 state agencies, a reported 13,902 employees were either working from home or taking leave while 11,411 employees remained at work, the release said.
McMaster extended the state's income tax deadline to July 15 to match the new federal deadline, the release said. He issued an executive order to direct the state's Department of Revenue to waive additional regulations allowing restaurants to sell wine and beer "to go" for curbside pickup orders, the release said.
Second NHL player tests positive for coronavirus
The Ottawa Senators announced that a second player on the team has tested positive for coronavirus. This news comes days after another player on the team had tested positive. Neither player has been identified.
"The player was part of the recent away trip that included games in San Jose, Anaheim and Los Angeles. The total number of people that travelled with the club is 52, including players, staff, media, guests and flight crew. Of those on the trip, 44 have shown no symptoms, eight people have been tested, and two positive results were received. We are awaiting the results from tests that took place on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday," the team said in a statement.
The team had been asked to self-quarantine since March 13. So far, the Senators are the only team in the NHL to announce that a player has tested positive for coronavirus.
Pro soccer star tests positive for coronavirus
Soccer player Paulo Dybala, a forward for Italian Serie A club Juventus, tested positive for coronavirus, according to an announcement on his Twitter account.
Dybala's girlfriend, singer, actress and model Oriana Sabatini, also tested positive.
Dybala is the third Juventus player known to have contracted Covid-19 after Blaise Matuidi and Daniele Rugani.
Dybala is an Argentinian national who also plays for Argentina's national team.
Illinois 'stay at home' order takes effect at 6 p.m.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker reminded Illinois residents that a "stay at home" order will go into effect for the state at 6 p.m. Saturday – an announcement he originally made on Friday.
“Please remember that the grocery stores and gas stations and pharmacies will all be open tomorrow and Monday and Tuesday, and every day after that, and they are constantly being restocked," Pritzker said at a press conference Saturday.
Pritzker issued a "call to action" for all former physicians, nurses, physicians assistants, nurse practitioners and respiratory care therapists who have recently left their fields to "come back and join the fight against Covid-19."
Pritzker said the state will be waiving fees and expediting license renewals so the health care professionals can rejoin the workforce quickly.
Ohio closing most adult day services except for settings of fewer than 10 people
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued an order Saturday that closes adult day services across the state with exception of settings of fewer than 10 people.
More than 26,000 citizens, mainly people with developmental disabilities, leave their homes to receive group-based services during the day, according to DeWine. These groups can vary between four to 100 members.
Some locations have already closed or downsized, he said, adding that families and guardians are making or have made tough decisions to keep people home.
Small groups and services in a person’s home can continue while following proper precautions, DeWine said.
The state is working with providers to ensure there is a place for each person to go and individuals will continue to receive the services they need, he said.
There are now at least 22,397 coronavirus cases in the US
There are 22,397 cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States, according to CNN Health’s tally of cases that are detected and tested in the United States through US public health systems.
At least 278 people have died.
The total includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other U.S. territories, as well as all repatriated cases.
France reports 562 coronavirus-related deaths
France has seen a jump in deaths linked to coronavirus infections, according to new figures released by the Health Ministry on Saturday.
The number of people who have died in France since the beginning of the epidemic is now at 562, according to the Health Ministry.
The number of people testing positive is 14,459 as of Saturday.
According to the Health Ministry, 6,172 people have so far been hospitalized, with 1,525 in intensive care, 50% of whom are under 60 years of age.
There are more than 5,000 coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom has climbed to 5,018, according to an official update from the Department of Health and Social Care on Saturday.
The update also says 72,818 people have been tested so far in the UK, the department said.
In total, 233 people with coronavirus have died across the country, the department added.