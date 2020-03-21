Live Updates
Coronavirus deaths top 11,000 globally
There are more than 18,000 cases of coronavirus in the US
There are 18,170 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, and 241 deaths, according to CNN Health’s tally.
The total includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as all repatriated cases.
General Motors will help produce ventilators for coronavirus
General Motors and Ventec Life Systems are collaborating to produce respiratory care products, including ventilators, to fight Covid-19.
“We are working closely with Ventec to rapidly scale up production of their critically important respiratory products to support our country’s fight again the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Mary Barra, GM chairman and CEO. “We will continue to explore ways to help in this time of crisis."