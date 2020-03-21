World
Live Updates

Coronavirus deaths top 11,000 globally

By Joshua Berlinger and Brett McKeehan, CNN

Updated 9:43 p.m. ET, March 20, 2020
43 min ago

There are more than 18,000 cases of coronavirus in the US

From CNN's Allison Flexner

There are 18,170 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, and 241 deaths, according to CNN Health’s tally. 

The total includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as all repatriated cases. 

43 min ago

General Motors will help produce ventilators for coronavirus

From CNN's Vanessa Yurkevich

General Motors and Ventec Life Systems are collaborating to produce respiratory care products, including ventilators, to fight Covid-19.

“We are working closely with Ventec to rapidly scale up production of their critically important respiratory products to support our country’s fight again the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Mary Barra, GM chairman and CEO. “We will continue to explore ways to help in this time of crisis."