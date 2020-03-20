Coronavirus deaths top 10,000 globally
The Olympic flame has arrived in Japan. And crowds were there to greet it.
A sea of people wearing face masks gathered to watch the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force's Blue Impulse aerobatics team in Japan's Higashimatsushima on Friday as part of the ceremony commemorating the Olympic flame's arrival from Greece.
The flame arrived in a scaled-down ceremony and will now make its way to Tokyo from Fukushima.
The president of the International Olympic Committee has said the games will not be canceled but added that the games may possibly be postponed.
Games in question: Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) board member Kaori Yamaguchi is calling for the Tokyo Olympics to be postponed because athletes are unable to prepare adequately, she told the Nikkei newspaper.
Yamaguchi, who won a Judo bronze medal at the Seoul Olympic Games in 1988, said she plans to raise this point at a JOC Board Meeting scheduled for March 27.
"The Olympics should not be held in a situation people in the world can’t enjoy," Yamaguchi said.
Spike in unemployment filings overwhelms state systems
Newly unemployed Americans are racing to file for jobless benefits as the coronavirus pandemic forces many businesses to reduce staff or shutter their doors, at least temporarily.
The swift, steep jump after years of low unemployment has strained some states' ability to keep up, forcing them to add representatives to their call centers, extend hours and bolster their online capacity as they await a $1 billion infusion approved by Congress.
The crush also comes as some states have temporarily expanded eligibility and waived one-week waiting periods so people affected by the pandemic can tap into unemployment benefits more quickly.
Around the country: In Illinois, the Department of Employment Security has been deluged in the last couple of days as more residents file for claims amid coronavirus emergency orders — such as Gov. J.B. Pritzker's mandate closing restaurants and bars except for delivery. Between Monday and Wednesday, the agency received over 64,000 unemployment benefit claims, more than ten times the 6,074 claims filed during the same time period in 2019.
New York State's Department of Labor website is currently averaging 250,000 logins per day — a 400% increase over the normal average, according to Deanna Cohen, a department spokeswoman. The hotline is also ringing off the hook, with more than 75,000 calls a day, compared to an average of 10,000 calls normally.
By noon on Thursday, the department website had 206,080 logins and 159,000 calls.
To handle the onslaught in Ohio, the state Department of Job and Family Services has extended its call center's weekday hours and added availability on Saturdays to answer questions and process claims from those who can't file online. New filings skyrocketed from 3,900 the first four days of last week to 111,000 the same period this week, according the agency.
US-led training effort in Iraq has been suspended due to coronavirus
The US-led training effort aimed at combating ISIS has been suspended due to COVID-19, according to a defense official.
“To prevent potential spread of COVID-19, Iraqi Security Forces and coalition forces have stopped all training. That has led to the repositioning of some training forces for force protection and operational continuity; some trainers will depart Iraq in the coming days and weeks,” a US defense official told CNN.
The official added that the US-led coalition “remains committed to the lasting defeat of ISIS and if the situation allows training will resume“
The coronavirus pandemic is impacting the US military in places like Iraq and Afghanistan as measures to prevent its spread have caused the US to limit its activities including operations to help counter ISIS.
Supreme Court justices to meet privately Friday
As the nation and the world self-quarantine in the midst of a pandemic, the Supreme Court justices will meet privately on Friday, either in person or telephonically, to discuss pending cases and presumably how they will handle the rest of a blockbuster term.
The meeting is one of the regularly scheduled conferences the justices hold throughout the term, but it comes as the court has closed its doors to the public and taken other precautions as the country grapples with the coronavirus.
Earlier in the week, the court said that "some justices" may choose to "participate remotely by telephone." That's because six of the justices are 65 and older. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer are in their 80s — well within the government's standard for individuals at a higher risk.
In the same press release, the court said that in order to abide by "public health precautions," the court would postpone oral arguments for the next sitting, which was scheduled to begin March 23. The most important case from that sitting is President Trump's bid to shield his financial documents.
Some historical context: The move to postpone is exceedingly rare, but there is precedent. In 1918, arguments were postponed in response to the Spanish flu epidemic. The calendar was shortened in 1793 and 1798 in response to yellow fever outbreaks.
Barbershops, nails salons, tattoo and piercing shops to close in New York and neighboring states
Barbershops, hair salons, tattoo or piercing parlors, nail salons, hair removal services, and “related personal care services” will be closed to the public beginning Saturday 8 p.m. ET, New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, along with the governors of New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania, said in a statement regarding their four states.
These businesses must be closed because "these services cannot be provided while maintaining social distance,” the governors said in the statement.
As of 8 p.m. ET Thursday, indoor portions of retail shopping malls, amusement parks and bowling alleys in the four states were all shuttered across the four states, the statement said.
"We know how the novel coronavirus spreads, and we are making data-driven decisions as the situation evolves to continue to reduce density and slow the spread of the virus," Cuomo said. "We remain in constant communication with our neighboring states to ensure we are establishing a set of uniform rules and regulations for the entire region. These temporary closures are not going to be easy, but they are necessary to protecting the health and safety of New Yorkers and all Americans."
Air Canada is temporarily laying off flight attendants
Air Canada says the company is working with its unions to place employees on a temporary, off-duty status.
The employees would be reinstated when the airline can ramp up its schedule again, Air Canada said in a statement. It’s not clear how many employees will be impacted.
CNN Business has reached out to the Canadian Union of Public Employees for comment.
FDA "not aware of scientific evidence" linking ibuprofen to worsening of coronavirus symptoms
The US Food and Drug Administration said it is "not aware of scientific evidence" connecting the use of popular anti-inflammatory drugs, such as ibuprofen, to a worsening of COVID-19 symptoms.
The FDA made this announcement following the publication of a letter last week in the journal Lancet Respiratory Medicine that hypothesized such non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs could increase a certain enzyme in the body, which could aggravate COVID-19 symptoms.
"The agency is investigating this issue further and will communicate publicly when more information is available. However, all prescription NSAID labels warn that ‘the pharmacological activity of NSAIDs in reducing inflammation, and possibly fever, may diminish the utility of diagnostic signs in detecting infections,’" the FDA said.
Staying at home and social distancing will continue for "at least several weeks," Fauci says
The top infectious disease expert in the US, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told NBC's "The Today Show" he thinks Americans will have to stay home and continue to social distance for several more weeks.
“If you look at the trajectory of the curves of outbreaks in other areas, it’s at least going to be several weeks,” Fauci said on Friday. “I cannot see that all of a sudden, next week or two weeks from, it’s going to be over. I don’t think there’s a chance of that, I think it’s going to be several weeks.”
Fauci also discussed the spread of the novel coronavirus with host Savannah Guthrie.
He said the best thing the US can do right now is to delay any elective surgeries to keep hospital beds and equipment available.
Guthrie asked if President Trump should invoke the Defense Production Act, and Fauci said the president “is very serious about doing everything we could possibly do.”
They will meet today, Fauci said, and he is sure that would come up in their discussions.
Guthrie asked if doctors going to the craft store to make their own medical equipment is considered the worst-case scenario.
“Obviously we are in a very difficult situation and we should be doing everything we can to mitigate that,” Fauci responded.
Regarding the anti-malaria drug Trump said could treat COVID-19, Fauci said they have heard anecdotally that the drugs work, but they have not been tested in controlled trials.
“So what we’re saying is that we want to make them more available, but in the context of a protocol of some sort, that would not only make them available but that we can get some information as to whether they’re safe and whether they really work,” Fauci said.
German global travel warning in place until end of April
Germany's worldwide travel warning, which was announced last week due to the coronavirus pandemic, will apply until the end of April, the country's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas announced Friday.
“Our warning against tourist travel abroad is valid until the end of April for the time being. It therefore includes the Easter holidays,” Maas wrote on Twitter.