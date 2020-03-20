Live updates: Coronavirus cases top 243,000 globally

California Street, usually filled with cable cars, is seen empty in San Francisco, California on March 18. Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

The numbers: Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking cases reported by the World Health Organization and additional sources, puts the total number of cases worldwide at more than 243,000 with at least 9,800 deaths.

Californians ordered to stay home: Around 40 million residents have been told to stay home to prevent the spread of the virus -- the first statewide order in the US. California is the most populous US state and is the country's largest state economy.

US travel advisory: The US State Department has issued a worldwide Level 4: Do Not Travel Advisory due the coronavirus pandemic. In the US, there are at least 13,133 cases of the virus, and 195 deaths.

Italy death toll: The total number of fatalities reported in the country at the new epicenter of the outbreak has now surpassed China's death toll. The number of deaths in Italy reached 3,405 on Thursday -- 157 more than China's toll, which stands at 3,248.

China no new domestic cases: Mainland China recorded 39 new cases of coronavirus -- all imported from overseas -- on Thursday. It's the second consecutive day of no new domestically transmitted infections. It's also the second day in a row of no new confirmed cases in Hubei province -- ground zero for the pandemic.

Olympic Torch: The Olympic flame arrived in Japan on Friday, marking the beginning of official Olympic celebrations. The International Olympic Committee said it is "fully committed" to holding the Games but the next few weeks could prove decisive in whether it will go ahead this summer.