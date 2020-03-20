States report over 4,500 new coronavirus cases during 24-hour period

Health care staff prepare to test people for the coronavirus at a health center in Miami, Florida, on March 18. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

US states reported 4,581 new cases of novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours, according to a tally by CNN.

CNN had tallied at least 8,898 cases with 149 deaths at 6 a.m. ET Thursday, rising to 13,479 total cases, with 196 deaths, one day later.

This is an increase of 4,581 cases and 47 deaths.

A week ago, on March 13, CNN was reporting 1,666 cases and 41 deaths.

These tallies include all cases detected and tested in the United States through the public health system across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories.

Members of the White House Task Force and public health officials have been warning the number of cases in the United States would be increasing as more testing is completed.