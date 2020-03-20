More men than women in Italy are dying from coronavirus, says White House's response coordinator

Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse/AP

New numbers from the Covid-19 outbreak in Italy show more men are dying from the virus than women, the White House's coronavirus response coordinator told CNN.

“This new data about the male-female ratio is really quite striking,” Dr. Deborah Birx told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Friday evening.

“From age 50 on, almost twice as many men are dying as women. So that really makes us really have to look into that and understand that, and really, just having the knowledge of that helps us in the United States so we can be very specific in talking to the American people about who to protect and how to protect them,” she said.

Birx stressed the importance of underlying and pre-existing medical conditions when it comes to coronavirus infections.

“In Italy, again, most of the individuals who succumb to this disease had three other prior existing medical conditions,” she said.