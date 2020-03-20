Coronavirus deaths top 10,000 globally
Italian males are dying faster than females from coronavirus, US health expert says
Deborah Birx, a physician and public health expert, spoke Friday about some of the "concerning" trends she is seeing across the globe during the coronavirus pandemic.
Birx specifically discussed Italy, where the number of deaths related to coronavirus has surpassed China.
"We continue to review the data and we continue to see signs that individuals under 20, 19 and under, may have severe disease but majority have all recovered to date. We still see the same trend and frankly from Italy we are seeing another concerning trend that the mortality in males seems to be twice in every age group of females. This should alert all of us to continue our vigilance to protect our Americans that are in nursing homes," Birx said.
More on Italy and China: The number of deaths in Italy reached 3,405 on Thursday, the Italian Civil Protection Agency said at a news conference — 156 more than China's toll, which, according to Johns Hopkins University, stands at 3,249.
The total number of cases in Italy rose to 41,035 with 5,322 new cases, officials added.
The grim figure comes hours after China marked a major milestone in the battle to limit the spread, reporting no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases for the first time since the pandemic began.
Trump says he kicked use of Defense Production Act "into gear"
President Trump said he kicked his usage of the Defense Production Act "into gear" on Thursday evening after saying he would only invoke the measure in a worst case scenario.
Trump told reporters he'd moved the National Response Coordination Center — an office within the Federal Emergency Management Agency — into the "highest level of activation."
"We are helping the states a lot," Trump said during the daily coronavirus briefing.
More on this: There remains some confusion around Trump's use of the Defense Production Act, which he signed on Wednesday but later said he wasn't yet invoking despite shortages of medical gear and equipment.
On Thursday, Trump said it was the responsibility of individual governors to ensure their states have sufficient levels of supplies.
The DPA allows the federal government to direct industries to produce necessary equipment, but it remains unclear whether Trump has provided that direction yet.
Trump applauds "strong, bold steps" in New York and California
President Trump expressed support for measures taken by Gov. Gavin Newsom and Andrew Cuomo in California and New York, respectively, to address the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump said he’s been watching what's happened in California, where Newsom issued a state-wide lock down.
On Friday, Cuomo announced that all workers in non-essential businesses across New York state are required to stay home in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I applaud them. They’re taking very strong, bold steps and I applaud them,” Trump said about the governors.
Secretary of State confirms restricted travel order to Canada and Mexico
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed reports that the US has worked with Mexico to "restrict non-essential travels across our shared border," he said today during the Coronavirus Task Force White House briefing.
Pompeo discussed the restriction of travel to Canada as well.
"President Trump announced on Wednesday, the United States and Canada jointly agreed to restrict non essential traffic across ourborders, it goes into effect at midnight and excluding crossing the border unless for work or other essential reasons. The United States and Mexico have agreed to restrict non-essential travels across our shared border. Both our countries know the importance of working together to limit the spread of the virus," Pompeo said.
Following Pence's remarks, Chad Wolf, acting Homeland Security secretary, said neither agreement with Canada or Mexico applies to lawful trade or commerce.
"We'll continue to maintain a strong supply chain across our border," Wolf said.
The agreement between Mexico and Canada will go affect March 21.
Trump said he had an "extremely good" call with the top Senate Democrat today
President Trump confirmed he spoke with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Friday. Trump had an “extremely good” call with Schumer “a little while ago,” he said at the Coronavirus Task Force White House briefing.
A Schumer spokesperson passed along a readout of the call earlier today, saying that Schumer urged Trump to invoke the Defense Production Act.
Trump did not confirm the Schumer readout of the call, which said he agreed to immediately invoke the Act.
“We are working on various elements of the deal. The Democrats are very much wanting something to happen and I think it will,” Trump said of a stimulus bill.
Trump said he also spoke “at length” with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and there is a “tremendous spirit to get something done.”
Trump is temporarily waiving all interest on federal student loans
President Trump said at press conference today that the federal government has "temporarily waived all interest on federally held student loans" for 60 days due to the coronavirus outbreak.
He added: "If we need more, we'll extend that period of time."
Watch:
There are at least 15,500 coronavirus cases in US
According to CNN Health’s tally of US cases that are detected and tested in the United States through public health systems, there are 15,599 cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States.
As of Friday morning, 197 people have died.
The total includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as all repatriated cases.
New York governor says mandate to stay home is "not a shelter in place order"
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said his order for all non-essential workers to stay home is "not a shelter in place order."
Cuomo said "words matter" and pushed back on the suggestion that the new mandate is a shelter-in-place order.
He said he's increasing the mandates "because the numbers are increasing" of positive cases.
On the question of who counts as an essential worker, he noted that mass transit workers and restaurant staff doing delivery and take-out service can still go to work.
Gov. Cuomo institutes a 90 days moratorium on evictions across New York
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has called for a moratorium on evictions for 90 days because "I want to protect the people of the state of New York," he said Friday during a press conference.
This order applies to both residential and commercial properties, Cuomo added.
"I understand that may affect businesses negatively. And I've spoke to a number of them. I don't know who you think you're going to rent an apartment to now anyway if you kick someone out. By my mandate, you couldn't even have a real estate agent out showing the apartment. Same with the commercial tenants. But I know that we're going to put people out of work with what I did. I want to make sure I don't put them out of their house," Cuomo said.