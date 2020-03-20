Italian males are dying faster than females from coronavirus, US health expert says

CNN

Deborah Birx, a physician and public health expert, spoke Friday about some of the "concerning" trends she is seeing across the globe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Birx specifically discussed Italy, where the number of deaths related to coronavirus has surpassed China.

"We continue to review the data and we continue to see signs that individuals under 20, 19 and under, may have severe disease but majority have all recovered to date. We still see the same trend and frankly from Italy we are seeing another concerning trend that the mortality in males seems to be twice in every age group of females. This should alert all of us to continue our vigilance to protect our Americans that are in nursing homes," Birx said.

More on Italy and China: The number of deaths in Italy reached 3,405 on Thursday, the Italian Civil Protection Agency said at a news conference — 156 more than China's toll, which, according to Johns Hopkins University, stands at 3,249.

The total number of cases in Italy rose to 41,035 with 5,322 new cases, officials added.

The grim figure comes hours after China marked a major milestone in the battle to limit the spread, reporting no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases for the first time since the pandemic began.