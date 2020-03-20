Italy bans jogging in stricter quarantine measures

Luca Bruno/AP/File

Italy has imposed stricter quarantine measures across the country, according to a new order issued by the Italian Health Minister and obtained by CNN.

Access to parks, play areas, and public gardens will be prohibited starting Saturday.

The order also bans jogging and other "outdoor physical and leisure activities," which will now only be allowed in the "vicinity of the people's homes." They must maintain a distance of one meter (3 feet) from each other.

People are also prohibited from moving from one residence to the other including holiday homes.

The new order lasts until at least March 25.