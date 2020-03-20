March 20 coronavirus news
There are more than 18,000 cases of coronavirus in the US
There are 18,170 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, and 241 people have died of the virus, according to CNN Health’s tally of US cases that are detected and tested in the United States through US public health systems.
The total includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as all repatriated cases.
Cuba will close its borders to combat the spread of coronavirus
Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel announced on Friday that the country will be closing its borders to everyone attempting to enter the island, with the exception of residents of the communist-run island.
The measure will go into effect on Tuesday and will last 30 days, the President said during a live televised address to the nation.
Commerce would still continue with other countries. However, tourism will no longer be permitted for at least 30 days, and all foreign visitors who are not residents need to depart the island, Diaz-Canel said.
Cuban health authorities have reported 21 cases of coronavirus and one death.
Yosemite National Park closed until further notice
Yosemite National Park in California is now closed until further notice.
Visitors are not permitted inside the park, and the closure will be enforced around the clock, according to the National Park Service.
Most national parks have announced facility closures, but this is the first full closure of a park.
The NPS attributes the closure to a request from the local health department.
Known for its towering granite cliffs, Yosemite is one of the country’s most treasured national parks. Established in 1890, it was the country’s third national park.
More men than women in Italy are dying from coronavirus, says White House's response coordinator
New numbers from the Covid-19 outbreak in Italy show more men are dying from the virus than women, the White House's coronavirus response coordinator told CNN.
“This new data about the male-female ratio is really quite striking,” Dr. Deborah Birx told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Friday evening.
“From age 50 on, almost twice as many men are dying as women. So that really makes us really have to look into that and understand that, and really, just having the knowledge of that helps us in the United States so we can be very specific in talking to the American people about who to protect and how to protect them,” she said.
Birx stressed the importance of underlying and pre-existing medical conditions when it comes to coronavirus infections.
“In Italy, again, most of the individuals who succumb to this disease had three other prior existing medical conditions,” she said.
Epidemiologists deploying to investigate multiple coronavirus cases in SW Georgia county
Epidemiologists from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Georgia Department of Public Health are being deployed to Albany in southwest Georgia to investigate multiple cases in the area, the health department said in a statement.
Dougherty County, where Albany is located, has 38 cases of coronavirus with six confirmed deaths, the statement said.
The team of experts will focus on investigations at Phoebe Putney Hospital and long-term care facilities in the area, according to the statement.
Albany is about 90 miles north of Tallahassee, Florida.
Trump Organization closes parts of Mar-a-Lago due to coronavirus
Parts of President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort have closed, a member tells CNN.
Club members have been getting daily briefings via email this week. The latest email, sent on Friday, said the main house, spa, and gym are closed.
The beach club is open, but serving at half capacity, according to the member.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered all beaches in Palm Beach County to close, although it’s unclear if that applies to private beaches and whether there will be a new update Saturday to reflect that information.
Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, a separate resort where the President often golfs, remains open.
A spokesperson for the Trump Organization would not confirm that Mar-a-Lago was affected, but said in a statement, “various facilities are temporarily closed given local, state and federal mandates.
"We anxiously await the day when this pandemic is over and our world-class facilities can reopen," the statement said.
Alabama's governor activates its national guard
Gov. Kay Ivey has authorized the activation of up to 100 Alabama National Guardsmen on an as needed basis in response to novel coronavirus, a statement from her office said.
The activation was done as a preparedness measure, the statement read, and that the guard had no "determined need for formal assistance" right now.
“I want to ensure Alabamians that our National Guard stands ready to be part of this team effort to combat this invisible enemy," Ivey said in the statement. “My administration has been given clear instructions to do everything possible to ensure the continuity of government while being flexible and responsible to the needs of our state."
Miami Beach orders all hotels to shut down and establishes curfew
All hotels in Miami Beach have been ordered to shut down, and a new city-wide curfew will soon take effect, according to a city statement.
Hotels and commercial lodging establishments have also been ordered to evacuate all guests and renters from their premises by 11:59 p.m. Monday, the statement said.
A city-wide curfew will also go into effect starting Tuesday from 12 a.m. until 5 a.m. until further notice, the statement said.
Someone in vice president's office tests positive for coronavirus
Neither President Donald Trump nor Vice President Mike Pence had close contact with somebody in the vice president's office who has tested positive for coronavirus, Pence's press secretary said Friday.
“This evening we were notified that a member of the Office of the Vice President tested positive for the Coronavirus," Pence's press secretary Katie Miller said. "Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual. Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines.”
