There are more than 18,000 cases of coronavirus in the US

Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel announced on Friday that the country will be closing its borders to everyone attempting to enter the island, with the exception of residents of the communist-run island.

The measure will go into effect on Tuesday and will last 30 days, the President said during a live televised address to the nation.

Commerce would still continue with other countries. However, tourism will no longer be permitted for at least 30 days, and all foreign visitors who are not residents need to depart the island, Diaz-Canel said.

Cuban health authorities have reported 21 cases of coronavirus and one death.