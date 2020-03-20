New Orleans' mayor issues "Stay Home" mandate

Chris Graythen/Getty Images/File

New Orleans will join other major US cities and states as its residents have been told to stay home by the city's mayor.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued an order urging residents to stay at home Friday during an afternoon news conference.

She said the order is based on a guidance document from the health department.

Residents should stay home whenever possible and go out for critical needs only, Cantrell said. The city is moving toward limited functions and operations, she said.

At the same news conference, Jennifer Avengo, the director of the city's health department, said the city would be testing a federal drive-through testing pilot program at three sites (two in Orleans Parish and another in Jefferson Parish).

The testing site would focus on symptomatic first responders and health care workers, Avengo said, and the intent is for the testing to expand to symptomatic high-risk residents.

