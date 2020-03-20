Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles closed until further notice

Jessica Hill/AP/File

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has asked all non-essential employees to "stay home to stay safe" at least for the "foreseeable future."

This announcement Friday comes after the state confirmed 194 Covid-19 cases and four deaths.

This is an executive order and businesses could be subjected to fines if they stay open, Lamont said. The order has not been officially signed yet, but will be later today and guidance will be issued, officials said at the presser.

The order is expected to go into effect by 8 p.m. ET Monday.

During a press conference on Friday, the governor called for more people to donate medical equipment to the hospitals of Connecticut, including N95 mask, gowns and gloves. The state is testing about 1,000 people per day now, Lamont said, so he expects the numbers to go up.

Lamont said about 500 retired nurses stood-up to come back to work, they are also working on getting nursing students certified to come and help at hospital.

A very "generous donor" donated millions of dollars to open 26-day care centers near or adjacent to hospitals to help ease the demand on healthcare staff, he said.

The governor also rolled out the stay home to stay safe policy to help combat the spread of Covid-19. This will require all people over 70 to stay home and to stay off public transportation.

Retail stores are not to open unless they are an essential service for at least the foreseeable future, Lamont added.

The governor said major construction projects and major manufactures are exempted from this, however he asked for all of them to be tested before and after work and no major gatherings when they are off.