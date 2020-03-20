Coronavirus deaths top 10,000 globally
Illinois governor issues "stay-at-home" order for entire state
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued a "stay-at-home" order Friday for the entire state to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Pritzker said the order goes into effect at 5 p.m. CT on Saturday and lasts through April 7.
Here's what it means:
- Residents will still be able to go to grocery stores, pharmacies, medical offices, hospitals and gas stations.
- They can still go running or hiking and walk their dogs.
"Many, many people will still be able to go to work," Pritzker said
FDA won’t take action against companies who produce hand sanitizer
With the current high demand for hand sanitizer, the US Food and Drug Administration said it will not take action against companies who are not FDA regulated and who produce hand sanitizers.
FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said, the recent guidance will “provide flexibility to help meet demand during this outbreak. We will continue to work with manufacturers, compounders, state boards of pharmacy and the public to increase the supply of alcohol-based hand sanitizer available to Americans.”
According to the policy, “certain entities that are not currently regulated by FDA as drug manufacturers have requested guidance on the preparation and distribution of hand sanitizer products for the public’s use,” provided they follow several guidelines laid out by the FDA.
FDA is encouraging consumers to report any adverse experiences with the use of hand sanitizers to FDA here.
Zimbabwe reports first case of coronavirus
A 38-year-old man has become the first person to test positive for coronavirus in Zimbabwe, the country's ministry of health reported Friday.
"The patient is a 38-year-old Caucasian male resident of Victoria Falls, who had traveled to Manchester, United Kingdom on the 7th of March 2020 and returned to his home in Victoria Falls on the 15th of March 2020 via South Africa," the health ministry said.
When he returned from his travels, he put himself in self-quarantine and then developed a persistent cough and sneeze, so he contacted authorities for a test.
He remains in self-isolation and is showing signs of recovery, according to the health ministry.
Stocks close down, marking the worst week since 2008
At the close of trading Friday, all three major US stock indexes experienced their worst weekly performance since October 2008.
US stocks ended Friday's session lower, although the losses were more contained than they have been in previous weeks.
The Dow closed 913 points, or 4.6%, lower, dropping 17.3% this week. The index has now erased all of the gains accumulated during the Trump administration.
The S&P 500 finished down 4.4%. It fell 15% on the week.
The Nasdaq Composite slipped 3.8%, for a 12.6% loss this week.
Liquor stores will remain open under New York mandate, association says
The New York State Liquor Store Association reminded business owners and patrons on Friday that all liquor shops are considered essential and will remain open under the new mandate.
"Liquor stores have been deemed an essential business and may remain open. You do not need to reduce your workforce. This applies to all SLA-licensed entities as per the SLA," the association said in a statement.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that all workers in non-essential businesses across the state are required to stay home in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Businesses like liquor and grocery stores are excluded from the order.
According to the state's website, "grocery stores including all food and beverage stores" are considered essential retail.
The association also posted the news on Facebook, reminding its patrons that "Liquor stores have been deemed an essential business during the outbreak of Covid-19 — we are permitted to stay open to serve you!"
"Please consider utilizing pick up or delivery options when purchasing from your favorite local retailer. Stay safe and healthy!" the association added.
An inmate described how prisons are a petri dish for coronavirus. A judge won't let him out.
A set of court filings this week has provided a picture of what it's like for inmates inside a federal prison in New Jersey as the fear of the spread of coronavirus grows.
The inmate's experiences this week describe how prisons could be a petri dish for the virus.
James Davis, a 69-year-old serving a 10-year prison term for white collar fraud in Pennsylvania, asked on Tuesday to be released from prison because of the potential threat to his health.
Davis highlighted for the appeals court how much he's in contact with more than 100 other inmates inside the federal prison in Fort Dix, New Jersey, and how the prison has lacked providing cleaning products and soap.
The court denied Davis' release on Friday, noting he could ask again if he tests positive for novel coronavirus.
Davis' lawyer told the court that conditions in the federal prison, his age and history of asthma, heart problems, high blood pressure and other issues put him at "severe risk of death from the coronavirus pandemic."
In a court filing on Tuesday, Davis' team described the situation within the low-security prison which included inmates sitting together for meals and sharing a bathroom and common spaces. The filing also claimed inmates aren't given soap or cleaning products.
"At two large town-hall-style gatherings with all 100+ inmates in the hall together, inmates were informed that the prison plans to make handsoap available in the restrooms in the future and, in the meantime, inmates were encouraged to use whatever soap they had available individually to wash their hands and wipe surfaces," Davis' lawyers wrote. "During the town hall gathering, prison officials admitted that it was not an ideal situation because they were unable to comply with (since superseded) CDC guidance for avoiding groups of 50."
Prosecutors countered that Davis shouldn't be released because he's not in any unique circumstance compared to others. They also explained to the court that "the Bureau of Prisons is taking aggressive steps to mitigate risk from Covid-19."
What we know: The Bureau of Prisons is screening new inmates for symptoms and may screen staff. Prisons have also barred visitors and limited the movements of inmates, prosecutors wrote.
The Bureau of Prisons says it has no confirmed cases of the virus among inmates or staff, though a staff member in Texas is being tested and one in New Hampshire has a presumptive diagnosis based on flu-like symptoms.
Davis has been in prison since May 2019.
US Army closing recruiting stations, shifting to virtual recruiting
The US Army is closing its recruiting stations across the country and shifting to virtual recruiting amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are going to basically virtual recruiting much of that is done on social media and that allows us to protect our soldiers and also protect the new recruits,” the Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James McConville said Friday.
McConville said the Army is in the process of closing sites.
The Florida Keys will close to visitors starting Sunday night
The Florida Keys will be temporarily closed to visitors starting at 6 p.m. ET Sunday, a press release from officials said.
Hotels and other lodging properties on the Keys have been ordered to closed, the release said.
The first case on the island chain was announced Thursday and spurred the decision to close to visitors, the release said.
“We understand that this is a tremendous inconvenience to our visitors as well as to our businesses, and more than an inconvenience to our workers — our families who live here,” said Monroe County Mayor Heather Carruthers in the release. “But the health and safety of both our visitors and our residents is paramount.”
US now has at least 16,300 coronavirus cases
There are 16,366 cases of novel coronavirus in the United States, according to CNN Health’s tally of US cases that are detected and tested in the country through public health systems.
So far, 215 people have died.
The total includes cases from all 50 states, Washington, DC, and other US territories, as well as all repatriated cases.
