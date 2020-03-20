China reports no new locally transmitted cases for a second day. But it found 39 new imported cases

A Chinese man wears a protective mask as he rides the bus on March 19 in Beijing, China. Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Mainland China reported 39 new cases of coronavirus -- all imported from overseas -- and three new deaths as of end of day Thursday, according to the country's National Health Commission.

This brings the death toll in mainland China to 3,248 and total confirmed cases to 80,967.

Thursday is the second day China has reported no increase in domestically transmitted coronavirus cases.

It is also the second day no new confirmed cases were reported in Hubei province, the epicenter of the pandemic.

Concerns over a so-called "second wave" of infections have increased in recent days as the number of imported cases -- linked to overseas travel -- have risen throughout Asia.

In China, authorities have escalated quarantine measures on international arrivals to avoid further outbreaks.

And in the capital, Beijing, all passengers arriving from overseas are now required to go into "collective quarantine at designated facilities." Beijing residents were previously allowed to quarantine themselves in their own homes.