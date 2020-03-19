Coronavirus cases top 218,000 globally
Niger reports first coronavirus case
Niger's president Issoufou Mahamadou announced the country's first case of coronavirus Thursday.
In a tweet, he urged everyone to stay calm and respect all measures to help prevent the spread of the virus.
South Carolina governor asks hospitals to restrict visitors
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is asking hospitals and medical facilities to restrict visitations except for end-of-life patients.
He went to say that visitors are asking for gowns, gloves and masks.
There are at least 81 cases of coronavirus in South Carolina, according to the state's epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell.
McConnell introduces sweeping $1 trillion emergency aid proposal
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell just introduced a sweeping, $1 trillion emergency economic aid proposal in response to coronavirus pandemic.
The proposal would include direct payments to Americans under a certain income threshold, $200 billion in loans to airlines and distressed industry sectors, and $300 in forgivable bridge loans for small businesses.
The proposal, a draft of which was obtained by CNN, underscores the scale of the economic crisis now facing individuals and businesses across the country amid the accelerating pandemic and addresses bolstering health care resources, student loans and aid, business tax provisions and temporary authority.
The proposal, however, is just an opening bid as the Senate attempts to address the coronavirus outbreak. It was drafted by Senate Republicans and the Trump administration, with no input from Democrats.
At the heart of the proposal is hundreds of billions of dollars directed toward “recovery rebates” of up to $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for couples beneath a certain income threshold.
The proposal also includes $300 billion to be used for loans to small businesses, however structured, as well as private nonprivate organizations.
The program would be structured so businesses could take out loans from banks and lenders that would be guaranteed by the Small Business Administration. Those loans must be used, according to the proposal, for to pay salaries, mortgage payments, other debt obligations and payroll support including paid sick, medical and family leave, as well as health care benefits.
Airline trade group says industry needs "immediate" financial assistance to protect 11 million jobs
A trade group representing the largest US airlines is asking Congress and the Trump administration to work together and quickly implement financial aid to protect millions of airline jobs.
In a letter addressed to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Airlines for America said its speaking on behalf of 11 million workers the industry either directly represents or supports.
"The rapid spread of COVID-19 and the government- and business-imposed restrictions on air travel are having never-before seen impacts on U.S. aviation and our employees,” the trade group said. “The breadth and immediacy of the need to act cannot be overstated. It is urgent and unprecedented.”
Airlines for America represents the biggest US airline carriers, including American Airlines, Delta, United and Southwest.
Pentagon prepares to deploy two active duty Army mobile hospital units
Two active duty Army mobile hospital units have received "prepare to deploy” orders, according to Army Chief of Staff General James McConville.
This type of order is an early signal to military units to be ready to deploy, although final orders could still change. The units would be sent to still-to-be determined areas where additional medical beds are needed to treat non-infectious patients, so civilian hospitals can focus on those with coronavirus.
The units receiving the orders are the 47th Combat Support Hospital based at Joint-Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state which has seen a significant virus outbreak, and the 586th Field Hospital at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Both units typically deploy with hundreds of troops, including full surgical and trauma care capability.
In recent years these types of units have made repeated deployments to warzones. It’s not clear yet, if these units deploy, what types of manning levels and medical expertise they will utilize. The Pentagon has said as they deploy medical units it wants to ensure military bases still have sufficient medical care, and if reservists are called up that local communities are not impacted.
Bolsonaro's son blames Chinese "dictatorship" for global coronavirus spread
One of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s son set off a war of words Thursday, after calling the Chinese government a “dictatorship” that purposely hid the severity of coronavirus.
Eduardo Bolsonaro, a congressional lawmaker for the state of Sao Paulo, wrote on Twitter: “Once again, a dictatorship chose to hide something serious instead of exposing the reality, which could have saved countless lives. China is to blame and freedom is the solution.”
The Chinese embassy in Brazil responded to Eduardo Bolsonaro via Twitter Wednesday, saying his comments “sounded familiar” and were “extremely irresponsible.”
“Your words are extremely irresponsible. They sound familiar, like an imitation of those of your dear friends. You must have caught a mental virus upon your return from Miami, which is infecting the friendship between our people.”
President Bolsonaro and Eduardo Bolsonaro were both part of a delegation that visited US President Trump in Mar-a-Lago almost two weeks ago.
China is Brazil’s biggest trading partner, but Bolsonaro has made it clear that he considers Trump his main international ally.
Rouhani orders closing of all malls and markets for 15 days
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani ordered the closing all shopping malls and markets, except for essential centers such as pharmacies and grocery stores for the next 15 days, starting Friday, the first day of the Iranian New Year.
He also assigned the interior minister and governors of each province to evaluate crowded areas in key provinces.
The Iranian health ministry announced Thursday that every 10 minutes one Iranian dies from coronavirus and every hour 50 Iranians are going to be infected by the virus.
At least 1,284 people have died from coronavirus, according to the health ministry. At least 18,407 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country.
Israel is requiring citizens to stay home for 7 days
Israel is requiring its citizens to stay home for seven days, the latest in a series of escalating steps to stop the spread of coronavirus.
The announcement makes mandatory a series of recommendations from the Ministry of Health made earlier this week.
"Difficult times require difficult measures. You are required to stay at home. this is no longer a request. This is no longer a recommendation. This is an obligatory requirement," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday night.
Israel had already closed down leisure and entertainment venues, while encouraging citizens to stay home unless it was necessary to leave the house. The latest instructions, which Netanyahu said would be approved as emergency regulations, go into effect tonight.
“We are very much minimizing the movement of people outside of their homes,” said Ministry of Health Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov. “We are telling the public — this time not in a recommendation but in a requirement — don’t leave home. Leave your home only when you have to leave your home: if it’s for work that’s allowed, if it’s necessary for purchases, and if it’s for medical treatment.”
Pharmacies, supermarkets and essential services will remain open.
Massachusetts now has more than 300 cases
Massachusetts added 72 positive coronavirus cases, bringing the state total to 328, according to the state's website.
Forty-three people remain hospitalized, and 3,132 people have been tested in the state, according to the website.
Cases related to Biogen conference attendees and household contacts remain at 97.