Live updates: Coronavirus cases top 215,000 globally
California to provide $150 million to protect homeless from coronavirus pandemic
California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order today to allocate $150 million to mitigate the spread of coronavirus among the state's particularly vulnerable homeless population.
According to Newsom, the state will provide:
- $100 million directly to local governments for shelter support and emergency housing for the homeless population
- $50 million to purchase travel trailers and lease rooms in hotels, motels, and other facilities in partnership with counties and cities to provide immediate isolation placements statewide for homeless individuals.
The state is immediately procuring 1,309 trailers and is leasing two hotels to provide emergency isolation units for homeless people, Newsom announced at a news conference.
Two US congressmen test positive for coronavirus
Two US congressmen tested positive for the coronavirus today.
First was Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, a Republican from Florida.
He tweeted the confirmation of his diagnosis, and that he is feeling better.
"However, it's important that everyone take this seriously and follow @CDCgov guidelines in order to avoid getting sick & mitigate the spread of this virus," Diaz-Balart said.
Then Rep. Ben McAdams, a Democrat from Utah, tweeted later today that he had also tested positive.
He said he first felt symptoms on Saturday after returning from Washington, and was tested on Tuesday. He received the positive result on Wednesday.
They are both under quarantine.
Medical researcher from Washington state dies of coronavirus
A researcher at University of Washington Medicine has died of coronavirus, according to a tweet from the medical school.
Dr. Stephen Schwartz was a professor of pathology since 1984, according to the department’s biography, with a focus on vascular biology.
“He has left a lasting imprint on our department, our university, and the broader scientific community and will be greatly missed,” the University of Washington Medicine's Department of Pathology tweeted.
Schwartz co-authored dozens of studies on cardiovascular and cancer-related issues, according to a collection of research papers maintained by the National Institutes of Health. He earned his PhD from the University of Washington in 1973.
New York City mayor slams Trump's handling of the coronavirus outbreak
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio criticized President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday night, telling CNN “there’s a massive national crisis going on and he’s consistently late and very marginal in what he does.”
De Blasio said the federal government is absent in the discussion right now and noted the President is “the Herbert Hoover of his generation.”
“He’s taking actions that are far, far behind the curve and aren’t addressing the core concerns and talking about a massive number of new cases we expect of coronavirus, we’re almost to 2,000 cases right now in New York City alone,” de Blasio told CNN. “That’s going to cause a surge into our hospitals, they’re going to be using up their supplies rapidly in an unprecedented manner.”
He added that the President “has not done anything to maximize the amount of medical supplies being produced and to ensure they are being distributed where they are needed most in the United States."
Nearly 1 in 4 Californians are under "shelter-in-place" orders
Nearly one in every four Californians has been ordered to stay home to help curb the coronavirus spread.
Napa, Yolo, and San Luis Obispo counties, and the city of Fresno are the latest areas to issue "shelter-in-place" orders, joining 10 other Northern California counties.
“These are extremely difficult times. The Covid-19 virus continues to spread around the world and in our local communities,” said Dr. Ron Chapman, public health officer for Yolo County. “We need to do everything we can to protect our most vulnerable people from the harmful impacts of the virus.”
Fresno Mayor Lee Brand is also asking his city’s nearly 600,000 residents to stay home until further notice, with an updated emergency order that goes into effect at midnight.
Residents are still allowed to leave their house to buy groceries and get medical supplies. They can also go outside for a walk or a hike, as long as social distancing is maintained.
These directives do not apply to essential workers, like health care professionals or vital infrastructure employees.
President Trump signs coronavirus relief package into law
President Trump signed into law a coronavirus relief package that includes provisions for free testing for Covid-19 and paid emergency leave.
The Senate had earlier Wednesday approved the House-passed bill. The move allowed the upper chamber to devote its full attention to passing the next relief package in response to the coronavirus crisis.
According to the White House, the "Families First Coronavirus Response Act" will provide "supplemental appropriations related to the COVID-19 public health emergency, as well as waivers and modifications of Federal nutrition programs, employment-related protections and benefits, health programs and insurance coverage requirements, and related tax credits during the COVID-19 public health emergency."