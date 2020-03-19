Live updates: Coronavirus cases top 215,000 globally

Two US congressmen tested positive for the coronavirus today.

First was Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, a Republican from Florida.

He tweeted the confirmation of his diagnosis, and that he is feeling better.

"However, it's important that everyone take this seriously and follow @CDCgov guidelines in order to avoid getting sick & mitigate the spread of this virus," Diaz-Balart said.

Then Rep. Ben McAdams, a Democrat from Utah, tweeted later today that he had also tested positive.

He said he first felt symptoms on Saturday after returning from Washington, and was tested on Tuesday. He received the positive result on Wednesday.

They are both under quarantine.