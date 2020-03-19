Live updates: Coronavirus cases top 215,000 globally
European Central Bank throws $818 billion at the economy to fight the coronavirus crash
The European Central Bank announced today a huge new money-printing program aimed at keeping the region's financial system functioning and helping the economy cope with the pandemic.
The central bank said it would spend €750 billion ($818 billion) buying government debt and private securities before the end of 2020 -- and it stands ready to do even more if necessary.
"The Governing Council is fully prepared to increase the size of its asset purchase programs and adjust their composition, by as much as necessary and for as long as needed," the ECB said in a statement.
What the program will do: That massive increase to the central bank's balance sheet, known as quantitative easing, is designed to keep the financial system liquid when investors are running scared.
Europe's central bank "will explore all options and all contingencies to support the economy through this shock," the ECB said in a statement.
Markets are plummeting: Global stocks have plunged deep into a bear market, and central banks around the world are engaging in emergency stimulus plans to bolster their economies and markets in the face of a potentially disastrous worldwide recession.
Large parts of Europe are under lockdown as the virus rampages through the region. Industries such as carmaking and aviation have almost completely shut down, while many shops, bars, restaurants and other public venues have been forced to close.
Nicaragua announces its first case of coronavirus
Nicaragua's Vice President, Rosario Murillo, announced the first case of coronavirus in the country late Wednesday.
The patient is a Nicaraguan national who returned to the country after visiting Panama from March 13-14.
The patient is a 40-year-old man and is in stable condition, Murillo said.
The US now has more than 8,730 coronavirus cases and close to 150 deaths
The United States now has at least 8,736 cases of the coronavirus and 149 deaths, according to state and local health authorities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
70 cases are repatriated citizens, like those evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship or from China.
8,666 cases were detected and tested in the US through public health systems. These cases are spread out across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories.
New York is by far the worst hit state, with more than 2,900 cases.
Washington is next, with 1,187 cases.
California follows with 690 cases.
Airlines slash flights and ask staff to stand down as pandemic hammers the aviation industry
As airlines suffer from the devastating shock of the coronavirus pandemic, they're slashing flights and suspending routes.
Australian airline Qantas and its subsidiary Jetstar will suspend scheduled international flights from late March until at least the end of May, and will cut 60% of domestic flights.
Two-thirds of its 30,000 employees will be temporarily stood down, the airline said.
Budget carrier Ryanair said it expects that "most if not all" its flights will be grounded by March 24, except for "a very few" essential operations, mainly between the UK and Ireland.
Scheduled flights from now until then will be cut by 80%.
Air Canada announced today that it will gradually suspend the majority of its international and US trans-border flights by March 31, following the news that the US-Canada border would be closed to non-essential traffic.
The airline said it intends to maintain a small number of international and US trans-border destinations from select Canadian cities after April 1.
New coronavirus cases in US jails heighten concerns about an unprepared system
The first known cases of coronavirus in the US federal correctional system emerged today, as the number of infected inmates and staffers at local facilities across the country continued to climb.
Since Tuesday, a staffer at a medium security federal prison in Berlin, New Hampshire, and an employee at a Bureau of Prisons administrative facility in Grand Prairie, Texas, have tested positive.
Corrections officers in New York and Georgia have now caught the virus, as well as an inmate at New York City's Rikers Island, marking the first case at the notorious jail.
Concerns about an unprepared system: The rise in infections have heightened concerns about the spread of the pandemic within the tight quarters housing the nation's inmates.
Officials cite short staffing and a lack of proper protective equipment. Criminal justice advocates have also called for the release of certain nonviolent offenders, including those who may be at greater risk from the virus, while high-profile inmates including Michael Cohen and Michael Avenatti have asked to be released.
In Arizona, the state's Department of Corrections said Wednesday that it would give inmates free hand soap after an advocacy group exposed a lack of cleaning supplies at local prisons and appealed to a federal judge to intervene.
Coronavirus cases spike in Brazil, with patients including government ministers
Brazil reported a sharp single-day spike of 137 coronavirus cases, bringing the country's total to 428.
Three more fatalities also bring the national death toll to four.
Government officials infected: Among the new cases is the President of Brazil’s Senate, Davi Alcolumbre. After testing positive, he is now isolated at home “without severe symptoms,” according to a Senate news release published Wednesday.
Earlier today, the minister of mines and energy, and the minister of institutional cabinet security also tested positive.
Both ministers accompanied Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during his meeting with President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago earlier this month.
Last week, Bolsonaro’s press secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, whom also met with Trump, tested positive for the virus.
California to provide $150 million to protect homeless from coronavirus pandemic
California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order today to allocate $150 million to mitigate the spread of coronavirus among the state's particularly vulnerable homeless population.
According to Newsom, the state will provide:
- $100 million directly to local governments for shelter support and emergency housing for the homeless population
- $50 million to purchase travel trailers and lease rooms in hotels, motels, and other facilities in partnership with counties and cities to provide immediate isolation placements statewide for homeless individuals.
The state is immediately procuring 1,309 trailers and is leasing two hotels to provide emergency isolation units for homeless people, Newsom announced at a news conference.
Two US congressmen test positive for coronavirus
Two US congressmen tested positive for the coronavirus today.
First was Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, a Republican from Florida.
He tweeted the confirmation of his diagnosis, and that he is feeling better.
"However, it's important that everyone take this seriously and follow @CDCgov guidelines in order to avoid getting sick & mitigate the spread of this virus," Diaz-Balart said.
Then Rep. Ben McAdams, a Democrat from Utah, tweeted later today that he had also tested positive.
He said he first felt symptoms on Saturday after returning from Washington, and was tested on Tuesday. He received the positive result on Wednesday.
They are both under quarantine.