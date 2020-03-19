Live updates: Coronavirus cases top 215,000 globally

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), and Vice president Luis de Guindos speak to the media following a meeting of the ECB governing board at ECB headquarters on March 12, in Frankfurt, Germany. Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images

The European Central Bank announced today a huge new money-printing program aimed at keeping the region's financial system functioning and helping the economy cope with the pandemic.

The central bank said it would spend €750 billion ($818 billion) buying government debt and private securities before the end of 2020 -- and it stands ready to do even more if necessary.

"The Governing Council is fully prepared to increase the size of its asset purchase programs and adjust their composition, by as much as necessary and for as long as needed," the ECB said in a statement.

What the program will do: That massive increase to the central bank's balance sheet, known as quantitative easing, is designed to keep the financial system liquid when investors are running scared.

Europe's central bank "will explore all options and all contingencies to support the economy through this shock," the ECB said in a statement.

Markets are plummeting: Global stocks have plunged deep into a bear market, and central banks around the world are engaging in emergency stimulus plans to bolster their economies and markets in the face of a potentially disastrous worldwide recession.

Large parts of Europe are under lockdown as the virus rampages through the region. Industries such as carmaking and aviation have almost completely shut down, while many shops, bars, restaurants and other public venues have been forced to close.

