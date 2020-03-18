Live updates: Coronavirus cases top 197,000 globally

Police arrive at a public housing building as residents are evacuated from their home to a quarantine center after multiple infections of the novel coronavirus at Fu Heng Estate on March 14 in Hong Kong. Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

After months on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic, Hong Kong increasingly looks like a model for how to handle it.

Despite having numerous transport links with mainland China, where the first cases were detected, and a mobile population working on either side of the border, through intense efforts, including having millions work at home and exercising social distancing, Hong Kong has kept its number of cases comparatively low.

To date, Hong Kong, which is home to more than 7 million people, has fewer than 170 cases and four deaths, while other countries and cities have reported hundreds, even thousands, of infections.

The biggest visual sign of the city's continued effort has been the almost complete ubiquity of face masks, which began appearing soon after the first coronavirus cases were reported in China, (despite a technical ban on them related to last year's anti-government protests), and soon were seen everywhere, sparking concerns about shortages and long queues at pharmacies that did stock them.

But now, fears are growing of a potential second wave of cases -- imported from outside the territory.

Some who left the city early in the outbreak are starting to return, while others are being forced to -- many countries which attract large numbers of Hong Kong students are closing universities and going into lockdown -- raising concerns they will bring the coronavirus back with them.

On Tuesday, the city's government issued a red notice for all foreign countries, requiring anyone arriving from overseas to undergo a 14-day home quarantine.

Of the 10 new cases reported that day, almost all had recently traveled in Europe or the United States.

Read the full analysis here.