Trump confirms US-Canada border will be closed to non-essential traffic

Scotland and Wales became the first countries in the United Kingdom to announce school closures, saying schools would close at the end of Friday for the Easter holiday and indicating they may not reopen for summer.

"It is now inevitable" that schools and nurseries will close, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Wednesday. "My planning assumption now is that schools will close to pupils at the end of this week and I wanted today to give parents notice of that now."

“From next week, schools will have a new purpose. They will help support those most in need, including people involved in the immediate response to the coronavirus outbreak,” according to a statement from Welsh Education Minister Kirsty Williams.

Schools in England and Northern Ireland, the other nations in the UK, remain open for now.

Schools in the Republic of Ireland have been closed.