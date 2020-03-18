Coronavirus pandemic changes life as we know it
Trump can't say why professional athletes have access to coronavirus testing
President Trump wasn’t able to say when asked Wednesday why many non-symptomatic professional athletes have had access to coronavirus testing while many sick Americans don’t.
“You'd have to ask them that question,” Trump said.
“Should that happen?” the reporter followed up
Trump responded, “No, I wouldn’t say so, but perhaps that’s been the story of life.”
Trump on ventilator shortage: "Nobody ever thought of these numbers"
President Trump was pressed Wednesday by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on the ventilator shortage at the nation’s hospitals.
“Hospitals are still supposed to have ventilators too, and when we have thousands of ventilators, it sounds like a lot. But this is a very unforeseen thing, nobody ever thought of these numbers. Nobody saw numbers like this even with regard to testing, normally we wouldn’t be doing testing and they decided to do it. Very, very hard to ramp up. Now we’re getting highly sophisticated tests and it’s going very well,” he said.
Asked why it took so long if the US knew it needed more ventilators, he said, “Well we knew – it depends, it depends on how it goes, worst case, absolutely, best case, not at all. So we’re going to have to see where it goes. But we are ordering thousands and thousands of ventilators and they’re complex. These are complex machines.”
Trump asked Vice President Mike Pence how many ventilators the US has.
“We have a specific number of ventilators in the stockpile. It’s in excess of 10,000. And you just heard the announcement from the Department of Defense, they’ll be adding several more thousand to that,” he said, adding that that number doesn’t count all of the ventilators that exist in the marketplace and in healthcare facilities around the country.
Pence went on to praise the “tremendous spirit” among industry leaders who are “ready to step in and add to that volume.
Trump sees country on wartime footing, calls himself a "wartime president"
President Trump says he sees the country on wartime footing and himself as a "wartime president" amid a raging coronavirus crisis.
"I do," Trump said when asked if he sees the country at war with the disease. "I'm looking at it that way."
"I view it — in a sense as a wartime president," Trump said after announcing he was invoking the Defense Production Act, a Korean War-era law allowing the government to mandate production of equipment.
"I mean, that's what we're fighting. I mean, it's a very tough situation here," he went on. "You have to do things. You have to close parts of an economy that six weeks ago were the best they've ever been. We had the best economy we've ever had. And then one day you have to close it down in order to defeat this enemy, and, but we're doing it and we're doing it well."
Trump praised the nation's citizens for their response.
"The American people have been incredible — for the most part," he said.
Trump claims calling coronavirus the "China virus" is not racist
President Trump was pressed Wednesday on why he is calling coronavirus the “Chinese Virus,” amid instances of bigotry against Asian-Americans.
He did not indicate that he will stop calling it that, and claimed that he is using the term because China tried to blame the virus on US soldiers.
“Cause it comes from China. It’s not racist at all, no, not at all. It comes from China, that’s why. I want to be accurate,” Trump said.
Pressed again, he said, “I have great love for all of the people from our country, but as you know China tried to say at one point… that it was caused by American soldiers. That can’t happen, it’s not gonna happen, not as long as I’m president. It comes from China.”
See the exchange:
Trump says he doesn't agree with his Treasury Secretary that US could reach 20% unemployment
President Trump said Wednesday he doesn’t agree with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin’s comments to Republican senators that US unemployment could reach Great Depression levels of 20%.
“I don’t agree with that – that’s an absolute total worst case scenario,” he conceded.
But, he added, “We’re nowhere near it.”
World Health Organization calls on countries to keep “isolating, testing"
The World Health Organization is continuing to call on countries to isolate, test and treat suspected cases of novel coronavirus as the pandemic sweeps the world.
“WHO continues to recommend that isolating, testing and treating every suspected case, and tracing every contact, must be the backbone of the response in every country,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a media briefing in Geneva on Wednesday.
Tedros added: “This is the best hope of preventing widespread community transmission. Many countries are listening to our call and finding solutions to increase their ability to implement the full package of measures that have turned the tide in several countries.”
US Defense Secretary says military will provide up to 5 million masks for health care services
Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the Department of Defense will make available up to five million N95 masks and other personal protective equipment from US strategic reserves, he said, noting that “the first one million masks will be available immediately.”
He said they are also prepared to distribute “up to 2,000 operational deployable ventilators for use as needed” to the Department of Health and Human Services. Esper announced these steps on ventilators and masks on Tuesday.
He added: “We’ve certified our 16th lab to help with processing tests from across the country.” Yesterday, this number was 14.
Esper said the USS Mercy and Comfort Navy hospital ships are being prepared to deploy.
“We have also alerted a variety of field and expeditionary hospitals to be ready to deployed as needed, based on direction from the commander in chief,” he said.
“The US military remains ready and capable at defending the country and our interests abroad,” Esper said.
He said his department is “leaning forward” in its response, noting that the Department has issued international and domestic travel restrictions to all DOD personnel and families.
Italian official warns "soon" they won't be able to assist those who get sick
Gov. Attilio Fontana of Lombardy, Italy, made another appeal to the people: "You must not go out, you have to stay at home."
"Unfortunately the numbers of the contagion are not decreasing, they continue to be high. Soon we will not be able to give an answer to those who get sick," the governor said.
Fontana then made a plea to Lombardy citizens.
"We are asking you to make a sacrifice in order to save lives. Every time you leave home it's s a risk for you and others," said Fontana, adding that if people continue not to comply with the restriction he will ask the government to implement "even stricter measures," the governor said.
US-Canada flight restrictions will take effect on March 21
An airline industry source with knowledge of the directive being sent to air carriers told CNN that North American airlines will not be required to suspend all flights between the US and Canada. Some business, diplomatic, educational and family emergency travel will be allowed to continue.
The restrictions are meant to be applied to what the governments describe as "non-essential" travel, in particular leisure visits. In light of this, North American carriers will soon begin dramatically reducing their US-Canada flight schedules, the source said.
The new border restrictions for airlines are expected to be enforced by March 21 at midnight.