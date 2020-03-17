A sign hangs on the door to the Schlessmann YMCA as gyms have been forced to close in Colorado's efforts to fend off the spread of coronavirus Monday, March 16, in Denver. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Colorado is closing all gyms, theaters, and casinos, and placing restrictions on bars and restaurants, the state's Department of Public Health and Environment announced on Monday.

Food establishments aren't allowed to serve food and drink on premises, but can do so through delivery, takeout, and drive-through service.

The new measures will go into effect on Wednesday morning local time, for 30 days.

“We understand the gravity of this public health order, and the disruption it will cause,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the Department of Public Health and Environment.