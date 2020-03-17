Live updates: Coronavirus pandemic sends countries into lockdown
These countries are under lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic
Several countries have put their citizens under partial or total lockdown amid the growing spread of coronavirus around the world:
- China: Parts of the country where the pandemic began are still facing lockdowns or heavy restrictions, even as new confirmed cases drop to a trickle.
- Italy: A countrywide lockdown was put in place on Friday. There are now nearly 28,000 cases in Italy and over 2,100 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Spain: People in Spain are banned from leaving their houses with the exception of going to work, buying food or essential supplies, going to a hospital, or supporting an elderly person or a minor under their care. The country is also closing its land borders as cases approach 10,000 there.
- The Philippines: Half of the country was put into lockdown on Monday to try and stop the spread of the virus. All public transportation and offices were shut down.
- Lebanon: Despite reporting fewer than 100 cases, a two-week lockdown was put in place in Lebanon starting from Sunday. Borders have been closed and people are obligated to stay at home unless absolutely necessary.
US Navy sailor tests positive for the coronavirus
A US Navy sailor in San Diego has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement from the Navy.
The sailor is a presumptive positive case, meaning results are pending final confirmation from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
He is stationed at Naval Base Point Loma, and is in quarantine at his residence. People who have been in close contact with him are also self-isolating as military health officials conduct further contact tracing, said the statement.
Malaysia imposes nationwide movement control order amid novel coronavirus outbreak
Malaysia will impose a nationwide movement control order from Wednesday until the end of the month to combat the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced Monday night.
The order includes a "comprehensive restriction on movements and public gatherings," including a ban on all religious, sports, social, and cultural activities, the state-run Bernama News Agency reported. All houses of worship and business premises will be closed, except for supermarkets, wet markets, grocery shops and convenience stores selling daily necessities.
Most government premises, except those providing essential services such as water and electricity, will be closed, Bernama reported. All educational institutions will also be closed until the end of the month.
Malaysians will be banned from traveling abroad, while foreign tourists and visitors will be restricted from entering the country, it added.
“I appeal to everyone to always comply with this movement control order. It is our common responsibility that we must implement as citizens who are concerned about our family, our society and our country," Muhyiddin said.
US Social Security offices will close in-person services starting Tuesday
Beginning today, US Social Security offices will close for in-person appointments and will only provide phone service.
The agency said it is doing this to protect older Americans.
The agency has come under fire from the union representing SSA workers, which filed an OSHA complaint alleging that some workers weren't being allowed to telework, putting themselves and the people SSA services in danger from coronavirus.
The agency said despite closing in-person services, it will still be able to provide help online or over the phone.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have left the hospital after coronavirus diagnosis
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have left the hospital and are now self-quarantined at their residence in Australia as they continue to recover from novel coronavirus, Leslee Dart, a representative for Hanks, told CNN in a statement.
Hanks and Wilson announced they were diagnosed with COVID-19 and had been been hospitalized in isolation since last Thursday. They shared periodic updates on their illness and recovery on social media over the weekend.
The two were originally in Australia for pre-production on a film about Elvis Presley, in which Hanks is set to play Presley's manager.
Georgia will close all public schools starting Wednesday
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered all public schools to close starting Wednesday until March 31.
Read his full statement:
"To keep our students, teachers, and administrators safe and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, I am ordering the closure of all public elementary, secondary, and post-secondary schools in Georgia from March 18, 2020 to March 31, 2020. This measure is critical to reducing local transmission in communities across our state, and I ask Georgians to continue to follow best practices - washing their hands regularly, isolating the elderly and chronically ill, and avoiding large events if possible - in the days and weeks ahead."
Ohio judge denies governor's request to move presidential primary
Ohio will join three other states in holding its US Democratic presidential primary as scheduled on Tuesday after a court denied a request from the governor to move the state's contest.
Republican Gov. Mike DeWine had asked the court to move the primary election to June due to coronavirus concerns. The court’s denial comes as the spread of the virus has caused a major disruption to American life as government officials work to stem the pandemic.
Illinois, Florida and Arizona will also hold their elections on Tuesday as planned.
US airports seek $10 billion in government assistance
US airports are seeking $10 billion in government assistance to offset losses spurred by the coronavirus outbreak, an airport industry source tells CNN.
The $10 billion figure is in line with anticipated airport revenue losses, the source added.
Reuters first reported the request.