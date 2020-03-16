Live updates: Coronavirus deaths pass 6,000 worldwide

There have now been more reported cases of the novel coronavirus outside of mainland China than inside, according to numbers from the World Health Organization and public health agencies tracked by CNN.

While China, the early epicenter of the outbreak, has still had more confirmed infections than any other country -- over 80,000 -- cases in several other countries have surged in recent days.

Italy now has more than 24,000 cases, while Iran has almost 14,000, and Spain has at least 7,000.

On February 26, the WHO reported for the first time that the majority of new cases per day had come from outside of China.

The trend has continued as newly confirmed cases in China have dwindled in recent days, while other countries have discovered thousands of new infections – including the United States, which has now reported more than 3,400 cases.