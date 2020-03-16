Live updates: Coronavirus deaths pass 6,000 worldwide

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic:

The numbers: As of Sunday afternoon in Geneva, the World Health Organization was reporting at least 153,648 cases worldwide. A separate tally by Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking cases reported by the WHO and additional sources, estimates that number may now be around 167,000, with over 6,400 deaths.

More cases outside China than inside: Mainland China reported 16 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 14 new deaths as of Sunday, bringing the country's total number of cases to 80,860. There are now more cases outside of mainland China than there are inside.

Italy cases spike: Italy on Sunday announced 368 new fatalities in just 24 hours, bringing the total death toll in the country to 1,809. The total number of cases there reached 24,747, with an increase of 3,590 new cases recorded in 24 hours, according to the country's Civil Protection Department.

Fed cuts rates: In a bold, emergency action to support the economy during the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Reserve announced it would cut its target interest rate to zero. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the measures were "essential to contain the outbreak," but will "take a toll on the economy in the near term."

US emergency measures: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends canceling or postponing events involving more than 50 people for eight weeks as US cases rise past 3,400. Some 29 states have announced school closures and several states are ordering bars and restaurants to close.

Travel restrictions: More countries are enacting border or travel restrictions. Lebanon announced a two-week lockdown, closing its airport, borders and ports, and people there are obligated to stay in their homes. The UK is advising against “all but essential travel to the USA." Iraq is restricting movement in Baghdad for nearly a week, Colombia will block entry for all non-residents and require residents who enter the country to self-isolate for 14 days, and Germany is restricting border access with France, Austria, Switzerland and Luxembourg. Mexico is asking citizens to avoid non-essential travel, and the Czech Republic is shutting down public services to prevent the virus spreading.

Asia measures: Singapore will impose a 14-day mandatory self-quarantine for new visitors traveling from several East Asian countries, Switzerland and the UK. Hong Kong is urging its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Ireland, the UK and US. The Philippines has suspended land, sea and air transport in the Metro Manila area, limited the number of people entering the capital, shut schools and banned mass gatherings.

Africa action: South Africa has declared a national disaster and announced travel restrictions to combat Covid-19. Kenya's government announced new travel restrictions after confirming two more cases. Morocco has suspended all international flights to and from its territory “until further notice.”