Live updates: Coronavirus deaths pass 6,000 worldwide

A nurse holds a swab to take a sample at a drive up coronavirus testing station at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle on March 13. Ted S. Warren/AP

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the United States:

Cases: There are at least 3,485 cases of the novel coronavirus across 49 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, according to state and local health agencies, governments and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In total, 65 people have died from the novel coronavirus.

Pence to announce new guidelines: US Vice President Pence said new guidelines will be released Monday regarding potential curfews or closures of locations such as restaurants.

Parts of Las Vegas strip shuts down: Several resorts and casinos, including Wynn and MGM, will close in an effort to create social distancing. Caesars Entertainment said all live ticketed performances would be suspended beginning Sunday night.

Navy ship case: A sailor serving aboard the USS Boxer received a presumptive positive coronavirus test, the first case of a sailor aboard a Navy ship, according to a US Navy news release.

Canceling events: The CDC recommends canceling or postponing events involving more than 50 people for eight weeks throughout the US. Several states and cities have enacted social distancing measures, such as closing or reducing capacity of restaurants, cafes and bars.

School closures: Schools have now been closed in 32 states, as well as Los Angeles and New York City.

Fed cuts interest rates: The Federal Reserve cut the target interest rate to zero on Sunday to help the economy during the coronavirus pandemic. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the measures were "essential to contain the outbreak," but will "take a toll on the economy in the near term."

More testing labs: Vice President Pence announced that “more than 2,000 labs” will have high-speed testing capacity by Monday. Adm. Brett Giroir with the US Public Health Service said there would be 1.9 million tests available this week across the 2,000 labs.