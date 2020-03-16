Wuhan health officials say novel coronavirus still "severe," urge citizens to exercise caution

Wuhan, the Chinese city where the novel coronavirus was first identified, is still facing a "severe" epidemic, amid a continuation of locally transmitted cases, the city's municipal health commission said in a press conference Sunday.

Wuhan, which is home to an estimated 11 million people, has been on lockdown since January 23. It is considered to be the epicenter of the global pandemic.

“Although the number of new (daily) cases in Wuhan remains in the single digits, there are still cases in the community,” Zheng Yun, deputy director of Wuhan municipal health commission, said.

He added that there is still a risk of community infection, as some recent patients are believed to have contracted the virus in their neighborhoods, citing an epidemiological investigation.

Zheng reminded citizens who are relaxing vigilance to maintain cautious and avoid going out as much as possible.