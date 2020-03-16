Live updates: Coronavirus deaths pass 6,000 worldwide
US Peace Corps suspends all operations worldwide and announces evacuation of volunteers
The US Peace Corps has decided to temporarily suspend all operations around the world and evacuate its volunteers as the coronavirus pandemic spreads.
"As COVID-19 continues to spread and international travel becomes more and more challenging by the day, we are acting now to safeguard your well-being and prevent a situation where volunteers are unable to leave their host countries," the group said in a statement published Sunday.
The Peace Corps had already evacuated volunteers from China and Mongolia following the outbreak at the beginning of the year.
Peace Corps director Jody Olsen said in the statement that she understood the evacuations would be "difficult, emotionally draining" experiences.
"Ensuring your health, safety and security is the highest priority of the Peace Corps," she said.
Since 1961, the Peace Corps have sent volunteers from the US to more than 141 countries worldwide to provide technical assistance on social and development projects.
Here's where coronavirus cases have been reported in the US
There are at least 3,485 cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States, according to state and local health agencies, governments and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A total of 65 deaths have been reported.
Only West Virginia has yet to report any cases -- every other state has at least one infection.
These are the worst affected states:
- Washington: 769 cases, 42 deaths
- New York: 729 cases, 3 deaths
- California: 371 cases, 6 deaths
- Massachusetts: 164 cases
- Colarado: 131 cases, 1 death
- Florida: 115 cases, 4 deaths
Read a full breakdown of the US cases here.
Cruise ships are being left stranded at sea as coronavirus spreads
Several cruise ships are stranded at sea, some with confirmed coronavirus cases onboard, as the pandemic expands around the globe.
Some ships have been denied port, leaving them to anchor off the coast of a country. Other cruises have docked with quarantined passengers aboard.
Three cruise ships have confirmed cases of coronavirus on board: the MS Braemar, Silver Shadow and Silver Explorer.
- The MS Braemar has at least five confirmed coronavirus cases, four passengers and one crew member, and is frantically searching for a place to dock after it was refused several ports of entry in the Caribbean.
- On the Silver Shadow, a Canadian passenger tested positive for coronavirus Saturday. The ship is currently docked off the port of Recife in Brazil, according to Brazil's state news agency Agencia Brasil.
- Meanwhile an 83-year-old British passenger on the Silver Explorer, which is docked in Castro, Chile, tested positive for the virus Saturday, Chile's Health Minister Jaime Manalich said during a news conference in Santiago.
Hundreds of people contracted the virus during the quarantine of the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan in February, several of whom have died. For a time, the ship had the largest concentration of cases outside of mainland China, where the pandemic began.
Read more about the cruise ship cases here.
Here's the coronavirus situation in the US
Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the United States:
Cases: There are at least 3,485 cases of the novel coronavirus across 49 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, according to state and local health agencies, governments and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In total, 65 people have died from the novel coronavirus.
Pence to announce new guidelines: US Vice President Pence said new guidelines will be released Monday regarding potential curfews or closures of locations such as restaurants.
Parts of Las Vegas strip shuts down: Several resorts and casinos, including Wynn and MGM, will close in an effort to create social distancing. Caesars Entertainment said all live ticketed performances would be suspended beginning Sunday night.
Navy ship case: A sailor serving aboard the USS Boxer received a presumptive positive coronavirus test, the first case of a sailor aboard a Navy ship, according to a US Navy news release.
Canceling events: The CDC recommends canceling or postponing events involving more than 50 people for eight weeks throughout the US. Several states and cities have enacted social distancing measures, such as closing or reducing capacity of restaurants, cafes and bars.
School closures: Schools have now been closed in 32 states, as well as Los Angeles and New York City.
Fed cuts interest rates: The Federal Reserve cut the target interest rate to zero on Sunday to help the economy during the coronavirus pandemic. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the measures were "essential to contain the outbreak," but will "take a toll on the economy in the near term."
More testing labs: Vice President Pence announced that “more than 2,000 labs” will have high-speed testing capacity by Monday. Adm. Brett Giroir with the US Public Health Service said there would be 1.9 million tests available this week across the 2,000 labs.
US states adopt social distancing measures in effort to contain coronavirus spread
Several US states and cities have announced widespread mandatory closures as part of attempts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Illinois, Ohio, Massachusetts, Washington and Pennsylvania are temporarily closing restaurants and bars, with some exceptions, while schools are closed in Schools have now been closed in 32 states as well as Los Angeles and New York City.
New York announced earlier tonight that it would be closing all theaters and concert halls and only allowing takeaway food from restaurants.
On its official Twitter account, the Baltimore City Health Department posted a simple but stark reminder of why social distancing is important amid the coronavirus pandemic.
New York to shutter theaters and nightclubs amid coronavirus pandemic
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced tonight he will sign an executive order on Monday shutting down much of the city's famous nightlife.
In a bid to limit the spread of coronavirus in New York, all nightclubs, movie theaters and concert venues will be ordered shut, De Blasio said in a statement.
He added that all restaurants, bars and cafes would be limited to "food take-out and delivery."
The order will go into effect from Tuesday at 9 a.m.
It comes as the state of Pennsylvania has ordered all restaurants and bars to close their dine-in facilities in five counties from Monday for 14 days, according to a news release from Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf.
Businesses that offer carry-out, delivery, and drive-through food and beverage service may continue to do so, but eating and drinking inside restaurants and bars is temporarily prohibited.
China industrial output and investment plummet amid coronavirus pandemic
Fresh data coming out of China showed the economy has been hit harder than expected by the coronavirus outbreak.
Retail sales plunged 20.5% in the January-to-February period from a year earlier, much worse than the forecast 0.8% rise by analysts polled by Reuters, according to the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday.
Industrial output also fell 13.5% during the same period, while fixed asset investment plunged 24.5%, both widely missing estimates.
More than half of coronavirus cases in France under intensive care are below the age of 60
More than half of France's 300 coronavirus patients in intensive care are under the age of 60, according to the head of the country's national health agency.
“We have counted this evening 300 serious cases in intensive care. We have serious cases also amid adults and let me remind you that more than 50% of people in intensive care are under 60," Jerome Salomon said at a news conference on Saturday.
Salomon did not specify the age range of those under 60.
As of Sunday, French health authorities said there are 5,423 confirmed cases in the country, with 127 deaths reported.
That is an increase of 29 deaths and more that 1,300 cases from the day before, according to health authorities.
Guatemala announces first coronavirus death
An 85-year-old man with pre-existing health issues has become the first person in Guatemala to die of the novel coronavirus, according to a statement released Sunday by the health ministry.
The victim had entered the country from Madrid in February. According to the ministry, there is one confirmed case of coronavirus in Guatemala.