NYC is considering everything, including curfew

Empty tables are seen in Times Square on Monday, March 16. Gabriela Bhaskar/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Mayor Bill de Blasio said city officials are considering “everything” in terms of “curfew” or other possibilities.

“Stay home as much as you can. That guidance might get a lot sharper at any point," de Blasio said.

As of now, it’s acceptable to get some exercise and fresh air if social distancing is practiced.

“It will get a lot worse before it gets better,” de Blasio said.