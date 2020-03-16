Live updates: Coronavirus deaths pass 6,500 worldwide
NYC is considering everything, including curfew
Mayor Bill de Blasio said city officials are considering “everything” in terms of “curfew” or other possibilities.
“Stay home as much as you can. That guidance might get a lot sharper at any point," de Blasio said.
As of now, it’s acceptable to get some exercise and fresh air if social distancing is practiced.
“It will get a lot worse before it gets better,” de Blasio said.
May SATs canceled because of coronavirus
The College Board is canceling the May SAT exams due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Here's what the board tweeted:
The board also announced they are finalizing options to allow students to test at home in May for AP exams depending on the circumstance.
Switzerland bans all events and closes shops
Switzerland’s government banned all private and public events from midnight local time on Monday for more than a month, according to a statement from the Swiss Federal Council.
"Until April 19th, every shop, restaurant, bar and all recreational areas should remain closed. There will be an exception for supermarkets and health services,” the statement said. “From midnight today we'll also impose border controls with Germany, Austria and France."
The Swiss government also deployed 8,000 military personnel to assist with coronavirus measures.
Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga said in an Instagram post: “Right now we need the support of everyone, young and elderly. We have to make sure our hospitals can keep treating the seriously injured and sick. Respect rigorously the measures and recommendations of the federal Council. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
Trump asks Americans not to hoard goods
In a series of tweets, President Trump discussed supply at grocery stores and asked Americans not to hoard goods.
“We are confident that supply will continue to meet demand nationwide,” and that grocery stores will remain open “no matter what," Trump tweeted.
He then urged Americans to band together.
Nearly 7 million San Francisco Bay area residents ordered to shelter in place
Nearly seven million people living in a wide swath of Northern California, including Silicon Valley, are being ordered to shelter in place starting at midnight on Monday.
Along with San Francisco, which previously announced its order, residents in San Mateo, Santa Clara, Marin, Alameda, and Contra Costa counties, along with the city of Berkeley are being required to stay home, according to an order from health officials in those jurisdictions.
“This decision is exponentially difficult,” Santa Clara County Health Officer Sara Cody said, but added that a regional approach is necessary. “We know we need to do this.”
Health services, grocery stores, gas stations, banks, and food delivery services will remain open. Mass transit will stay open, but it is only to be used for travel to and from essential services.
New Orleans mayor orders all bars and nightclubs to close
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a proclamation today closing all bars, nightclubs, casinos, movie theaters, malls, gyms and health clubs in the city due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Restaurants will be required to end dine-in services and offer takeout and delivery only.
Pennsylvania closes all state liquor stores indefinitely
All Pennsylvania state liquor stores and licensee service centers will close indefinitely tomorrow at 9 p.m. ET, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced.
“This was a tremendously difficult decision to make, and we understand the disruption our store closures will have on consumers and licensees across the commonwealth,” Board Chairman Tim Holden said in a statement.
Holden continued:
“But in these uncertain and unprecedented times, the public health crisis and mitigation effort must take priority over the sale of wine and spirits, as the health and safety of our employees and communities is paramount.”
The liquor control board handles all beverage alcohol distribution in Pennsylvania, operating nearly 600 wine and spirits stores statewide. It licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers, according to the statement.
A CDC employee was diagnosed with novel coronavirus
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced its first employee diagnosed with novel coronavirus, according to a statement.
The agency, which is leading the national public health response to the pandemic, said the employee who tested positive is in "good condition and is isolated to prevent spread of infection to others."
The infection was confirmed by CDC's own lab testing.
The agency specified that the employee was not involved in its response to the outbreak, nor have they been on the premises since March 6 — at which time they did not have any symptoms. Other employees in the same unit are working remotely while their office undergoes deep cleaning, the statement added.
The CDC said it is not sharing further details about this case, or other potential cases down the line, due to privacy concerns.
On March 9, Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, told reporters the agency that no one of the "more than 1,500 people who have worked on this response so far" had tested positive for the virus.
Boeing asks employees to work from home, but says it will still build planes
Boeing said Monday it is directing employees who are able to perform their work from home to telecommute until further notice — but that won't stop it from building planes.
The company did not say how many employees will continue to report to work to build planes. But it said it has enhanced cleaning procedures in work spaces, common areas and on high-touch surfaces in its assembly plants.
"We’re assessing the safety of all of our sites and their alignment with local, state and national government guidance as we continuously monitor this evolving situation," said Boeing's statement.
Washington state is one of the areas of the United States with the most severe outbreaks of the disease.
The company had 161,000 employees as of Dec. 31, according to a company filing. About 35,000 are members of the Machinists union, and they are primarily involved building planes.
There are about 18,000 technical and engineering employees who are also represented by a union, and while some of them may be able to work from home, others are needed on the assembly line to oversee construction. The company also has a nonunion assembly plant in South Carolina.