Live updates: Coronavirus deaths pass 6,500 worldwide
European markets open sharply lower after US Federal Reserve cuts rates
European markets have fallen heavily at the open, after the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates and announced a series of measures to try and tackle the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The main European markets were all lower, with the FTSE 100 down 4%, the French CAC falling 5% and the German Dax down 5%.
The Spanish Ibex fell 4% after the government announced a nationwide lockdown.
Airline stocks were badly hit as well, after carriers announced flight cancellations in response to global travel restrictions.
Air France KLM opened 12% lower and IAG, owner of British Airways fell 16%.
Florida, Alabama and Hawaii announce dozens of new coronavirus infections
With cases across the United States continuing to rise, Florida, Alabama and Hawaii all announced new infections today.
- There are now 149 cases of the coronavirus in Florida, by CNN's count, after the state announced 34 new infections on its website Sunday night. Four people in Florida have died of the disease.
- Meanwhile, 10 new cases were reported in Alabama on Sunday, according to the state's health authority. In total, 22 people have been infected in Alabama. No deaths have been reported there.
- In Hawaii, there have been three new positive cases of the virus in recent days, according to the state's health department, bringing the statewide total to seven. No deaths have been reported.
More than 3,400 coronavirus infections and 65 deaths have been reported across the US.
Just joining us? Here's the latest on the coronavirus
The numbers: The coronavirus has killed more than 6,500 worldwide, and infected over 169,000, according to an estimate from Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking cases reported by the WHO and additional sources.
More cases outside China than inside: Mainland China reported 16 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 14 new deaths as of Sunday, bringing the country's total number of cases to 80,860. There are now more cases outside of mainland China than there are inside. Thirteen provinces no longer have active confirmed cases being treated state broadcaster CCTV reported. However, Wuhan -- ground zero for the outbreak -- warned it is still facing a "severe" epidemic, amid a continuation of locally transmitted cases.
French measures: More than half of France's 300 coronavirus patients in intensive care are under the age of 60, according to the head of the country's national health agency. France has closed restaurants, cafes, cinemas and clubs, and issued a ban on large gatherings to contain the spread.
Italy cases spike: Italy on Sunday announced 368 new fatalities in just 24 hours, bringing the total death toll in the country to 1,809. The total number of cases there reached 24,747, with an increase of 3,590 new cases recorded in 24 hours, according to the country's Civil Protection Department.
Germany closes borders: Germany closed its borders with several of its neighbors and those who want to cross the border with Austria, Switzerland, France, Luxembourg and Denmark, need a good reason to do so. Goods and commuters are exempt.
Stranded cruise ship: Cuba has offered to receive the MS Braemar, which has been searching for somewhere to dock after it was refused entry at several Caribbean ports. There are five confirmed coronavirus cases onboard and a further 20 passengers and 20 crew members are in isolation.
US cases rise: There are at least 3,485 cases in the US and a total of 65 deaths have been reported. US Vice President Mike Pence said new guidelines will be released Monday regarding potential curfews or closures of locations such as restaurants. Several US states and cities have already announced widespread mandatory closures as part of attempts to curb the spread of the virus.
13 Chinese provinces no longer have active coronavirus cases being treated
Thirteen provinces in China no longer have any confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to treat as of 11 a.m. local time, state broadcaster CCTV reported today.
The provinces listed are:
- Tibet autonomous regions
- Xinjiang autonomous region
- Qinghai
- Fujian
- Anhui
- Jiangxi
- Shanxi
- Hunan
- Jiangsu
- Chongqing
- Guizhou
- Jilin
- Tianjin municipality
But the news comes as Wuhan -- the capital of Hubei province where the virus was first identified -- warned it is still facing a "severe" epidemic amid a continuation of locally transmitted cases.
Germany closes its borders with several neighbors amid coronavirus pandemic
As of this morning, Germany has shut its borders with Austria, Switzerland, France, Luxembourg and Denmark, as the coronavirus spreads across Europe.
Anyone wishing to enter from those countries after 3 a.m. ET Monday will need a good reason to do so, German interior minister Horst Seehofer said in Berlin Sunday.
Goods and commuters will be exempt from the ban, he said.
Infected people without symptoms might be driving the spread of coronavirus more than we realized
New studies in several countries and a large coronavirus outbreak in Massachusetts are bringing into question reassurances by US officials about the way the coronavirus is spreading.
Previously, officials have emphasized that the virus is spread mainly by people who are already showing symptoms, such as fever, cough or difficulty breathing.
If that's true, it's good news -- people who are obviously ill can be identified and isolated, making it easier to control an outbreak.
But it appears that a Massachusetts coronavirus cluster with at least 82 cases was started by people who were not yet showing symptoms, and more than half a dozen studies have shown that people without symptoms are causing substantial amounts of infection.
During a press briefing at the White House on Saturday, the administration's coronavirus response coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, seemed to strike a somewhat different note on asymptomatic transmission.
"Until you really understand how many people are asymptomatic and asymptomatically passing the virus on, we think it's better for the entire American public to know that the risk of serious illness may be low, but they could be potentially spreading the virus to others."
Here's the latest on the coronavirus situation in Asia
Fears of imported infections: As cases blow up in Europe and North America, fear is growing in Asia of the possibility of a second wave of infections from imported cases. Millions of people have lived under lockdown restrictions in China and elsewhere for months, and as life starts to return to normal, many are concerned that imported cases will undo those sacrifices.
China: The country where the pandemic began reported 16 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, 12 of which were imported. Beijing has introduced strict new quarantine measures -- all overseas travelers arriving in the capital will be sent to quarantine facilities for 14 days at their own cost.
What's happening in Wuhan: The city where the novel coronavirus was first identified, still faces a "severe" epidemic as there are locally transmitted cases in the city. While numbers have slowed to single digits, there is still a risk of community infection.
South Korea: Infections in South Korea continue to slow but the government has warned people to keep their guard up against further outbreaks. All European travelers will need to go through temperature checks, a medical survey, and monitor their temperature daily.
Japan: Some 37 new infections and two deaths were reported in Japan on Monday, bringing the total cases to 1,526 with 31 deaths. On Saturday, Japan saw its biggest one-day jump, with 64 cases.
Restrictions: Singapore announced it will impose a 14-day mandatory self-quarantine for new visitors traveling from several East Asian countries, Switzerland and the UK. Hong Kong has urged its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Ireland, the UK and US. Starting Monday, Brunei is restricting all citizens and residents from leaving the country, except in certain circumstances such as to receive urgent medical care.
Cases jump in Southeast Asia: Thailand on Sunday confirmed 32 new cases of coronavirus, the largest increase over a 24-hour period in the country, bringing the total to 114 cases. And Malaysia announced 190 new cases on Sunday, bringing its total number to 428. Most of the new infections in Malaysia were linked to a religious rally that thousands attended near the capital Kuala Lumpur.
Air New Zealand considers cutting jobs by 30% as PM Ardern warns of coronavirus's economic impact
Air New Zealand, the country's flagship carrier, warned Monday that it is considering cutting jobs by as much as 30%, according to an internal memo sent by CEO Greg Foran to staff members.
"One of the harsh realities we find ourselves facing is that we will require fewer Air New Zealanders as we move to grounding most of our international operations," read the notice, which was forwarded to CNN by the company's public relations team.
"Based on what we see today our 12,500 workforce will reduce by up to 30%," the memo said.
"To minimize the level of redundancies we are strongly encouraging staff to take annual leave, long service leave or leave without pay where practicable."
The airline added that it would be "unlikely" to fly the same capacity or number of customers in the next 12 months.
On Monday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also warned of a "significant" economic impact from the novel coronavirus outbreak during a press conference.
"The preliminary advice I have received from the Treasury this weekend is that the economic impact of the virus on New Zealand could be greater than the impact of the global financial crisis," she said.
As a precautionary measure, New Zealand will also cancel all public gatherings involving 500 or more people, with the exception of schools or universities, she announced.
Wuhan health officials say novel coronavirus still "severe," urge citizens to exercise caution
Wuhan, the Chinese city where the novel coronavirus was first identified, is still facing a "severe" epidemic, amid a continuation of locally transmitted cases, the city's municipal health commission said in a press conference Sunday.
Wuhan, which is home to an estimated 11 million people, has been on lockdown since January 23. It is considered to be the epicenter of the global pandemic.
“Although the number of new (daily) cases in Wuhan remains in the single digits, there are still cases in the community,” Zheng Yun, deputy director of Wuhan municipal health commission, said.
He added that there is still a risk of community infection, as some recent patients are believed to have contracted the virus in their neighborhoods, citing an epidemiological investigation.
Zheng reminded citizens who are relaxing vigilance to maintain cautious and avoid going out as much as possible.