European markets open sharply lower after US Federal Reserve cuts rates

An elderly Moroccan man wearing a protective mask looks on after being stopped from traveling out of the Spanish city of Algeciras by sea amid lockdown measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Marcos Moreno/AFP/Getty Images

The numbers: The coronavirus has killed more than 6,500 worldwide, and infected over 169,000, according to an estimate from Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking cases reported by the WHO and additional sources.

More cases outside China than inside: Mainland China reported 16 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 14 new deaths as of Sunday, bringing the country's total number of cases to 80,860. There are now more cases outside of mainland China than there are inside. Thirteen provinces no longer have active confirmed cases being treated state broadcaster CCTV reported. However, Wuhan -- ground zero for the outbreak -- warned it is still facing a "severe" epidemic, amid a continuation of locally transmitted cases.

French measures: More than half of France's 300 coronavirus patients in intensive care are under the age of 60, according to the head of the country's national health agency. France has closed restaurants, cafes, cinemas and clubs, and issued a ban on large gatherings to contain the spread.

Italy cases spike: Italy on Sunday announced 368 new fatalities in just 24 hours, bringing the total death toll in the country to 1,809. The total number of cases there reached 24,747, with an increase of 3,590 new cases recorded in 24 hours, according to the country's Civil Protection Department.

Germany closes borders: Germany closed its borders with several of its neighbors and those who want to cross the border with Austria, Switzerland, France, Luxembourg and Denmark, need a good reason to do so. Goods and commuters are exempt.

Stranded cruise ship: Cuba has offered to receive the MS Braemar, which has been searching for somewhere to dock after it was refused entry at several Caribbean ports. There are five confirmed coronavirus cases onboard and a further 20 passengers and 20 crew members are in isolation.

US cases rise: There are at least 3,485 cases in the US and a total of 65 deaths have been reported. US Vice President Mike Pence said new guidelines will be released Monday regarding potential curfews or closures of locations such as restaurants. Several US states and cities have already announced widespread mandatory closures as part of attempts to curb the spread of the virus.