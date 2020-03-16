US Customs and Border Protection announces increased staffing amid long lines at airports

Travelers wait to go through customs at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago on March 15. Michael Sadler via AP

US airports were packed with travelers and expats returning from around the world over the weekend, causing long queues amid enhanced health screenings.

Travelers complained that they are being made to wait for hours in close quarters at US airports to get screened for coronavirus.

Passengers arriving at Dallas, Chicago and New York all described long lines and confusion. At one New York airport, two travelers said they were alarmed when officials suggested they should share pens to fill out customs and medical forms.

In a statement Sunday night, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan said wait times for travelers returning from Europe should now decrease after more staff were brought in at major airports.

“In order to address long processing times, CBP has engaged all local federal partners and stakeholders to develop operational plans at the 13 funneling airports to determine the most efficient and safe process flow for the traveling public," the statement said.

He said that screening process logistics had also been "refined."

"Implementing these measures helped reduce the wait times," he said.