Live updates: Coronavirus deaths pass 6,000 worldwide
US Customs and Border Protection announces increased staffing amid long lines at airports
US airports were packed with travelers and expats returning from around the world over the weekend, causing long queues amid enhanced health screenings.
Travelers complained that they are being made to wait for hours in close quarters at US airports to get screened for coronavirus.
Passengers arriving at Dallas, Chicago and New York all described long lines and confusion. At one New York airport, two travelers said they were alarmed when officials suggested they should share pens to fill out customs and medical forms.
In a statement Sunday night, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan said wait times for travelers returning from Europe should now decrease after more staff were brought in at major airports.
“In order to address long processing times, CBP has engaged all local federal partners and stakeholders to develop operational plans at the 13 funneling airports to determine the most efficient and safe process flow for the traveling public," the statement said.
He said that screening process logistics had also been "refined."
"Implementing these measures helped reduce the wait times," he said.
Japanese school kids telegraduate on Minecraft
Every March, Japanese school kids look forward to their graduation ceremonies and taking the next step in their lives.
But this year, as many Japanese schools have been closed for more than two weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak, some kids have had to come up with a more inventive way of celebrating the end of the school year.
A group of elementary school kids opted to hold a graduation ceremony themselves on Minecraft.
In a post that quickly went viral, Japanese Twitter users commented on the ingenious way in which the kids’ telegraduation ceremony allowed them to avoid physical contact but be together in one place -- virtually.
“It was great to see him (my son) enjoying himself and having fun with his friends while doing this,” Twitter user @backyennew told CNN.
“This experiment showed that the game world can function like a playground or a gymnasium for kids.”
Peru closes borders, orders mandatory self-quarantine over coronavirus
Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra issued a nationwide state of emergency Sunday during a televised news conference, to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Vizcarra said the state of emergency will last 15 days. He ordered people to stay home and self-quarantine to help slow the spread of coronavirus and guaranteed sufficient food and medicine for all Peruvians during this time of crisis.
The president also announced the closure of all borders.
As of Sunday, Peru has 71 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
US Peace Corps suspends all operations worldwide and announces evacuation of volunteers
The US Peace Corps has decided to temporarily suspend all operations around the world and evacuate its volunteers as the coronavirus pandemic spreads.
"As COVID-19 continues to spread and international travel becomes more and more challenging by the day, we are acting now to safeguard your well-being and prevent a situation where volunteers are unable to leave their host countries," the group said in a statement published Sunday.
The Peace Corps had already evacuated volunteers from China and Mongolia following the outbreak at the beginning of the year.
Peace Corps director Jody Olsen said in the statement that she understood the evacuations would be "difficult, emotionally draining" experiences.
"Ensuring your health, safety and security is the highest priority of the Peace Corps," she said.
Since 1961, the Peace Corps have sent volunteers from the US to more than 141 countries worldwide to provide technical assistance on social and development projects.
Here's where coronavirus cases have been reported in the US
There are at least 3,485 cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States, according to state and local health agencies, governments and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A total of 65 deaths have been reported.
Only West Virginia has yet to report any cases -- every other state has at least one infection.
These are the worst affected states:
- Washington: 769 cases, 42 deaths
- New York: 729 cases, 3 deaths
- California: 371 cases, 6 deaths
- Massachusetts: 164 cases
- Colarado: 131 cases, 1 death
- Florida: 115 cases, 4 deaths
Read a full breakdown of the US cases here.
Cruise ships are being left stranded at sea as coronavirus spreads
Several cruise ships are stranded at sea, some with confirmed coronavirus cases onboard, as the pandemic expands around the globe.
Some ships have been denied port, leaving them to anchor off the coast of a country. Other cruises have docked with quarantined passengers aboard.
Three cruise ships have confirmed cases of coronavirus on board: the MS Braemar, Silver Shadow and Silver Explorer.
- The MS Braemar has at least five confirmed coronavirus cases, four passengers and one crew member, and is frantically searching for a place to dock after it was refused several ports of entry in the Caribbean.
- On the Silver Shadow, a Canadian passenger tested positive for coronavirus Saturday. The ship is currently docked off the port of Recife in Brazil, according to Brazil's state news agency Agencia Brasil.
- Meanwhile an 83-year-old British passenger on the Silver Explorer, which is docked in Castro, Chile, tested positive for the virus Saturday, Chile's Health Minister Jaime Manalich said during a news conference in Santiago.
Hundreds of people contracted the virus during the quarantine of the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan in February, several of whom have died. For a time, the ship had the largest concentration of cases outside of mainland China, where the pandemic began.
Read more about the cruise ship cases here.
Here's the coronavirus situation in the US
Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the United States:
Cases: There are at least 3,485 cases of the novel coronavirus across 49 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, according to state and local health agencies, governments and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In total, 65 people have died from the novel coronavirus.
Pence to announce new guidelines: US Vice President Pence said new guidelines will be released Monday regarding potential curfews or closures of locations such as restaurants.
Parts of Las Vegas strip shuts down: Several resorts and casinos, including Wynn and MGM, will close in an effort to create social distancing. Caesars Entertainment said all live ticketed performances would be suspended beginning Sunday night.
Navy ship case: A sailor serving aboard the USS Boxer received a presumptive positive coronavirus test, the first case of a sailor aboard a Navy ship, according to a US Navy news release.
Canceling events: The CDC recommends canceling or postponing events involving more than 50 people for eight weeks throughout the US. Several states and cities have enacted social distancing measures, such as closing or reducing capacity of restaurants, cafes and bars.
School closures: Schools have now been closed in 32 states, as well as Los Angeles and New York City.
Fed cuts interest rates: The Federal Reserve cut the target interest rate to zero on Sunday to help the economy during the coronavirus pandemic. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the measures were "essential to contain the outbreak," but will "take a toll on the economy in the near term."
More testing labs: Vice President Pence announced that “more than 2,000 labs” will have high-speed testing capacity by Monday. Adm. Brett Giroir with the US Public Health Service said there would be 1.9 million tests available this week across the 2,000 labs.
US states adopt social distancing measures in effort to contain coronavirus spread
Several US states and cities have announced widespread mandatory closures as part of attempts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Illinois, Ohio, Massachusetts, Washington and Pennsylvania are temporarily closing restaurants and bars, with some exceptions, while schools are closed in Schools have now been closed in 32 states as well as Los Angeles and New York City.
New York announced earlier tonight that it would be closing all theaters and concert halls and only allowing takeaway food from restaurants.
On its official Twitter account, the Baltimore City Health Department posted a simple but stark reminder of why social distancing is important amid the coronavirus pandemic.
New York to shutter theaters and nightclubs amid coronavirus pandemic
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced tonight he will sign an executive order on Monday shutting down much of the city's famous nightlife.
In a bid to limit the spread of coronavirus in New York, all nightclubs, movie theaters and concert venues will be ordered shut, De Blasio said in a statement.
He added that all restaurants, bars and cafes would be limited to "food take-out and delivery."
The order will go into effect from Tuesday at 9 a.m.
It comes as the state of Pennsylvania has ordered all restaurants and bars to close their dine-in facilities in five counties from Monday for 14 days, according to a news release from Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf.
Businesses that offer carry-out, delivery, and drive-through food and beverage service may continue to do so, but eating and drinking inside restaurants and bars is temporarily prohibited.