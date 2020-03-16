Live updates: Coronavirus deaths pass 6,500 worldwide
Bond actress Olga Kurylenko says she has coronavirus
A former Bond girl has announced she has been diagnosed with coronavirus.
Olga Kurylenko, who starred as Camille Montes opposite Daniel Craig in the 2008 James Bond film "Quantum of Solace," shared the news on Sunday via Instagram.
"Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus," she captioned a photo of the view out of a window.
The Ukranian-born former model said she had been ill for almost a week and that fever and fatigue were her main symptoms.
Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks announced last week that that he and his wife, actress and singer Rita Wilson, had been diagnosed with the virus.
Tokyo 2020 “Flame Of Recovery” tour scaled down over coronavirus fears
Tokyo 2020’s “Flame Of Recovery” tour has been reduced in size due to the coronavirus outbreak, relay organisers confirmed on Monday.
The six-day tour, which takes the Olympic flame to parts of Japan devastated by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, is set to begin on Friday. Organizers said that “the main displays of the Olympic Flame will be staged largely as planned” but that the welcoming event on Friday and various ceremonies have been canceled.
The “Flame Of Recovery Tour” is a precursor to the official Olympic Torch Relay, which is scheduled to begin in Fukushima on March 26 and visit all 47 Japanese prefectures.
Tokyo's Local Organising Committee confirmed on Monday that the test event for volleyball, due to take place in the newly built Ariake Arena from April 21-26, has been canceled.
Qualifying events for sports including climbing, boxing, fencing and judo have already been canceled or postponed with new dates yet to be announced.
Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe insisted on Saturday that the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead this summer as planned.
Japan has had more than 1,400 cases of coronavirus, with 28 reported deaths, but has avoided the spikes seen in other countries.
Fiat Chrysler suspends production across most of its European plants
Italian-American auto giant Fiat Chrysler said Monday that it will temporarily suspend production across the majority of its European manufacturing plants.
“The temporary suspension, which will be in effect through March 27, 2020, continues the implementation of a comprehensive set of actions in response to the Covid-19 emergency and enables the Group to effectively respond to the interruption in market demand by ensuring the optimization of supply," the carmaker said in a statement.
"The suspension of production is being facilitated to enable the Group to be ready to commence production promptly once market conditions allow."
The company will close six plants in Italy, one in Serbia and one in Poland.
Italy on Sunday announced 368 new deaths in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 1,809, with more than 24,000 cases.
Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort closes for deep clean after confirmed coronavirus cases
After multiple confirmed cases at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort last week, including a fundraiser attendee and an aide to the Brazilian President, the club is undergoing a deep clean, a member told CNN.
Members were notified via email that the club will be closed Monday for cleaning. This includes its grand ballroom but excludes the beach club, which is across the street from the main area and will remain open.
Dinner will be served as usual Tuesday through Saturday.
Airlines call for governments worldwide to help with "unprecedented challenges"
Airlines are calling on governments across the globe to take further measures over the "unprecedented challenges" faced by the industry during the coronavirus outbreak.
Oneworld, SkyTeam and Star Alliance, which represent almost 60 airlines between them, said they were “jointly calling on governments and stakeholders to take action to alleviate the unprecedented challenges faced by the global airline industry amid the Covid-19 pandemic.”
The statement urged governments “to prepare for the broad economic effects from actions taken by states to contain the spread of Covid-19, and to evaluate all possible means to assist the airline industry."
The alliances called on airport operators to evaluate landing charges and fees "to mitigate the financial pressure faced by airlines due to a severe decline in passenger demand.” They welcomed recent moves by some regulators to temporarily suspend slot regulations and urged others to follow suit.
The International Air Transport Association estimates up to $113 billion in revenue losses for global passenger airlines. The alliances warned that the forecasted revenue loss does not include travel restrictions recently imposed by the US and other countries.
European low-cost carrier Ryanair said that it could not rule out the full grounding of its aircraft fleet as a result of the coronavirus.
The airline said in a press release Monday that travel restrictions “many of which have been imposed without notice” have had a significant negative impact, and it expected the result would be the grounding of the majority of its aircraft across Europe over the next seven to 10 days.
"We are working with our people and our unions across all EU countries to address this extraordinary and unprecedented Covid-19 event," the company said.
Ryanair said it was taking immediate action to reduce expenses by freezing recruitment and discretionary spending, implementing voluntary leave options, temporarily suspending employment contracts, and making significant reductions to working hours and payments.
UN steps up support for refugees in Iran during virus outbreak
The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has enhanced its emergency support to refugees in Iran following the coronavirus outbreak there, it said in a statement on Sunday.
The UNHCR has begun “distributing items such as soap and disposable paper towels to some 7,500 refugee households living in refugee settlements across the country,” according to the statement.
We stand in solidarity with the Iranian people and authorities and are fully mobilized to help contain the spread of COVID-19 and mitigate the impact on the most vulnerable, including refugees,” said Ivo Freijsen, UNHCR Representative in Iran.
Iran is one of the countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases outside mainland China.
“Refugees, most of whom live side-by-side with host communities in villages, towns and cities, are at the same risk of catching and transmitting the new coronavirus as Iranians,” the statement added.
Germany issues economic warning as Bavaria declares state of emergency
The German state of Bavaria has declared a state of emergency as the country's economics ministry issued a stark warning.
Markus Soeder, premier of the southern state bordering Switzerland and Austria, said on Monday in Munich that “the situation is very serious and changing every day, unfortunately not for the better.”
Meanwhile, in a statement released Monday, the German Ministry for Economics said that the coronavirus outbreak was affecting the country's economy.
"How strong and for how long cannot yet be reliably assessed because no meaningful economic data are available yet," read the statement.
“It is also still too uncertain how fast and how much the coronavirus will spread. Due to the very dynamic development, however, relevant economic effects must be expected.
"The German economy was in the process of overcoming the phase of weakness which had persisted since the beginning of 2018, related to the global industrial recession and the trade conflicts ... This is no longer expected.”
NBA player donates $100K to help with coronavirus testing
NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns announced Sunday that he is donating $100,000 to the Mayo Clinic to assist with coronavirus testing.
"My hope is that we can fight this virus quicker and more efficiently by increasing the testing capabilities and availability and Mayo Clinic’s overall Covid-19 response," the Minnesota Timberwolves center wrote on Twitter.
Dr. William Morice II, chair of the Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology at Mayo Clinic, said in a statement: “Our team has been working around the clock for the past month to develop a test for Covid-19. We are blown away by Karl’s gesture to help us fast-track offering testing to more patients across Minnesota and the nation."
According to the statement, the clinic expects Towns' donation to help increase testing capacity from 200 per day to more than 1,000 tests per day in the coming weeks.
A woman in India fled coronavirus testing. A police case has been opened against her father
Police in India have opened a case against a man for misleading health officials about the whereabouts of his daughter who tested positive for coronavirus.
The man in the northern city of Agra was booked for “unlawfully or negligently spreading a disease that is dangerous to life," according to police officials.
His daughter, whose husband had tested positive for coronavirus on March 12, evaded testing in the southern city of Bengaluru and fled to her parents home in Agra.
When health authorities began reaching out to close contacts of the husband, the woman's father said she had already left the city for New Delhi. Later police discovered the woman was still in Agra and has since tested positive for coronavirus, according to Prabhu N. Singh, the city's district magistrate.
A case was registered against the father for “a malignant act likely to spread infection of disease."
The woman's husband arrived in India from Greece on March 6, according to B. Sriramulu, Minister of Health and Family Welfare for Karnataka state.