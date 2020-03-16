Live updates: Coronavirus deaths pass 6,500 worldwide

French actress and model Olga Kurylenko poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards in London, in February 2019. Cr

A former Bond girl has announced she has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Olga Kurylenko, who starred as Camille Montes opposite Daniel Craig in the 2008 James Bond film "Quantum of Solace," shared the news on Sunday via Instagram.

"Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus," she captioned a photo of the view out of a window.

The Ukranian-born former model said she had been ill for almost a week and that fever and fatigue were her main symptoms.

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks announced last week that that he and his wife, actress and singer Rita Wilson, had been diagnosed with the virus.

