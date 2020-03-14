New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to the media during a press conference at the Justice and Emergency Services precinct on March 13 in Christchurch, New Zealand. Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

New Zealand has canceled its National Remembrance Service for the first anniversary of the Christchurch mosque attacks over coronavirus safety fears.

The service, originally set for tomorrow, was “expected to attract a large crowd, with many travelling from around New Zealand and from overseas,” said a statement from the Christchurch City Council released today.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden was quoted in the statement saying that while there has been “no community transmission” of the coronavirus in the country, the government is “taking a cautious approach” as it would be difficult to trace who had come into contact with the participants.

New Zealand has four cases so far, several of whom had traveled to the hard-hit countries of Italy and Iran.