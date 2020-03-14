Live updates: US declares national emergency as coronavirus spreads
New Zealand cancels Christchurch shooting memorial service because of the coronavirus
New Zealand has canceled its National Remembrance Service for the first anniversary of the Christchurch mosque attacks over coronavirus safety fears.
The service, originally set for tomorrow, was “expected to attract a large crowd, with many travelling from around New Zealand and from overseas,” said a statement from the Christchurch City Council released today.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden was quoted in the statement saying that while there has been “no community transmission” of the coronavirus in the country, the government is “taking a cautious approach” as it would be difficult to trace who had come into contact with the participants.
New Zealand has four cases so far, several of whom had traveled to the hard-hit countries of Italy and Iran.
Netflix is pausing production in the US and Canada due to restrictions and health precautions
Netflix is pausing scripted TV and film production in the US and Canada for two weeks due to government restrictions and health and safety precautions, a source with knowledge of the situation tells CNN.
Entertainment sector hit: Netflix joins other shows and members of the entertainment industry suspending operations over the coronavirus. Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show is suspended until March 30, while two Comedy Central series, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” and “Lights Out with David Spade,” are also suspending production.
HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” and “Real Time with Bill Maher,” and ABC's “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” are all temporarily halting production.
Disney has also paused production on some of its live-action movies, including "The Little Mermaid," "Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings," and "Peter Pan and Wendy."
There is only one US state left without coronavirus cases
The United States now has 2,204 cases of the coronavirus and 49 deaths, according to state and local health agencies and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
70 cases are repatriated citizens, like those evacuated from mainland China and the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.
2,134 cases were detected and tested in the US.
These include presumptive positive cases, that have tested positive in public health labs and are pending final confirmation from the CDC lab.
US territories have also reported cases; Puerto Rico just confirmed its first three cases today.
The virus has now been reported in 49 states -- making West Virginia the only state yet to report a case.
France confirms 800 new cases in a day
The number of coronavirus cases in France jumped by 800 from Thursday to Friday, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said at a news conference.
A dramatic jump: Just a few days ago, France was reporting about 200 cases a day, which had already been enough to raise alarm of an outbreak in the country.
France now has 3,661 cases nationwide and 79 deaths, according to the health ministry and Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.
Another patient died in California, raising the state death toll to 5
California's Santa Clara County has announced another death due to the coronavirus.
The patient was a woman in her 80s, who was hospitalized March 9, the county confirmed in a statement.
She was the second coronavirus death in the county, and fifth in the state.
"The Public Health Department is saddened to share this news and expresses its condolences to her family," the statement said.
More than 5,000 people have died from coronavirus worldwide
There are now more than 136,000 coronavirus cases globally and more than 5,000 related deaths, according to the World Health Organization.
Here's the WHO's breakdown:
- Total cases: 136,895
- Deaths: 5,077
- Countries or territories with cases: 123
China remains the hardest hit country, with close to 81,000 cases. Italy has more than 15,000 cases, followed by Iran, with more than 11,000 cases.
Trump declares national emergency, as Europe travel restrictions come into effect today
US President Donald Trump declared a "national emergency" today due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He said the action would "open up access to up to $50 billion," which he described as "a large amount of money for states and territories and localities in our shared fight against this disease."
Trump also urged states to set up emergency operation centers immediately.
Additional measures: Trump announced new measures aimed at easing the burden of student loans as universities and colleges shut across the US, as well as measures aimed at taking advantage of low oil prices.
Travel restrictions: Trump's travel ban, affecting 26 European countries, starts today. He announced on Thursday that the US was suspending travel from countries including France, Italy and other virus-hit nations for 30 days. Trump said today that he's considering adding the UK to the restrictions, and he could take others off the list.
Getting tested: Asked why he hadn't been tested for coronavirus after coming into contact with an infected patient, Trump said: "I didn't say I wasn't going to be tested."
He added that "most likely" he'll get tested but didn't say when.
Infected Miami mayor says he's starting to feel the symptoms
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez learned Friday that he tested positive for coronavirus and he said he's already starting to feel the symptoms.
"You know it feels similar to the on set of a cold," he told CNN's Erin Burnett on Friday.
Suarez said he plans to share his experience in the hopes that "it calms people down because it's something I'm going through myself."
The mayor went on to say that he's not sure where he caught the virus, but noted that he was recently in close proximity of someone who tested positive for the virus.
In a statement that he released earlier, Suarez said, "If we did not shake hands or you did not come into contact with me if I coughed or sneezed, there is no action you need to take whatsoever. If we did, however, touch or shake hands, or if I sneezed or coughed near you since Monday, it is recommended that you self-isolate for 14 days, but you do not need to get tested."
Trump tweets support for coronavirus relief bill
President Trump tweeted his support Friday night for a coronavirus relief bill, which would give some Americans paid emergency leave and offer free testing for COVID-19.
The legislation is part of a deal between House Democrats and the White House. Trump said the bill will be voted on in the House Friday night.