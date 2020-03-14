Detroit Pistons player tests positive for coronavirus

An official game ball sits on the court during a game between the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks in Detroit on February 20. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

A player fo the Detroit Pistons tested positive for coronavirus, the team announced Saturday. The team would not identify the player.

This is the third NBA player to test positive for coronavirus. The other two were Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and guard Donovan Mitchell.

The Pistons are “working closely with team medical staff, state and local government and public health officials and the NBA on reporting. The individual will remain in isolation and under the care of team medical staff," the team's statement read.

The Pistons played the Jazz on Saturday, March 7. After two players tested positive for coronavirus, the team decided to test players and asked them to self-isolate until further notice.