Detroit Pistons player tests positive for coronavirus
A player fo the Detroit Pistons tested positive for coronavirus, the team announced Saturday. The team would not identify the player.
This is the third NBA player to test positive for coronavirus. The other two were Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and guard Donovan Mitchell.
The Pistons are “working closely with team medical staff, state and local government and public health officials and the NBA on reporting. The individual will remain in isolation and under the care of team medical staff," the team's statement read.
The Pistons played the Jazz on Saturday, March 7. After two players tested positive for coronavirus, the team decided to test players and asked them to self-isolate until further notice.
French politician tests positive for coronavirus
Brune Poirson, the French Secretary of State to the Minister for Ecological and Inclusive Transition, tested positive for coronavirus, a ministry spokesperson told CNN on Saturday.
The spokesperson added that "despite the symptoms, her health condition showed no worrying signs ... In accordance with health authority's recommendations, all the contact cases have been identified and are quarantined as of now."
Earlier this week, French Minister of Culture Franck Riester was diagnosed with coronavirus, ministry officials told CNN.
And last week a French MP and parliament staffer tested positive.
Austin, Texas, bans gathering of 250 or more to combat spread of coronavirus
The city of Austin, Texas, is banning gatherings of 250 people or more beginning at 2 a.m. Sunday until at least May 1, according to a news release from the city.
Mayor Steve Adler's order defines community gatherings as "any indoor or outdoor event that is likely to bring together 250 or more people at the same time in a single room or other confined or enclosed space, such as an auditorium, theatre, stadium arena or event center, meeting hall, conference center, large cafeteria, restaurant, nightclub/bar, or any other confined indoor or confined outdoor space."
Weddings, religious gatherings, parties, funerals, sporting events, social events, conferences and other large gatherings are just some examples of events that could potentially be included in the ban, the release said.
"The prohibition does not generally include office space or residential buildings, transit including airports, bus stations or terminals, grocery stores, shopping malls, or hospitals and medical offices and facilities," the release said, with the reason being that people in these areas tend to not be within an arm's reach of each other for an extended period of time.
The new order will be enforced by peace officers, City of Austin Code Department inspectors and the Office of the Austin Fire Marshall beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, the release says.
Those in violation of the order will face a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 or jail of up to 180 days.
Los Angeles and Chicago pro sports teams pledge financial support to hourly workers
Professional sports teams in Los Angeles and Chicago announced Saturday they'd be helping to provide financial support to hourly workers at their respective arenas.
The Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers with the NBA and Kings with the NHL said they will be establishing a fund to provide financial support to all hourly event staff employees impacted by the suspension of sporting events at STAPLES Center, according to a news release from the teams.
The payments from the fund will be distributed to more than 2,800 active hourly event staff, the release said.
In Chicago, the Bulls and Blackhawks both announced they would be paying their United Center day-of-game employees through the remainder of the originally scheduled season, according to a tweet from the Bulls. The United Center currently employs approximately 1,200 day of game staff.
US now has almost 2,800 coronavirus cases and 57 deaths
There are at least 2,795 cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States, according to the state and local health agencies, governments and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A total of 57 people have died.
According to the CDC there are 70 cases from repatriated citizens. According to CNN Health’s tally of US cases that are detected and tested in the United States through US public health systems, there are 2,725 cases in 49 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases to 2,795 in total.
West Virginia is the only state to not reporting a case of coronavirus.
Spanish PM’s wife tests positive for coronavirus
Spain's government announced Saturday that the wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a government statement.
“The tests carried out in the last hours in Moncloa [the prime minister’s residence] on the people closest to the prime minister have tested positive in the case of his wife, Doña Begoña Gómez," the statement read. "Both Mrs. Gómez and the president are well, both remain in La Moncloa and follow the preventive measures established by the health authorities at all times."
White House says President Trump tests negative for coronavirus
President Donald Trump's coronavirus test came back negative Saturday, according to White House physician Sean P. Conley.
"One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation in Mar-a-Lago, the President remains symptom free," Conley's note read.
Georgia postpones Democratic Primary
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is postponing the state's Democratic Primary scheduled for March 24 because of concerns about coronavirus, according to Walter Jones, Secretary of State spokesman.
The primary is being re-scheduled for May 19.
"In light of the public health emergency posed by COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, in-person voting presents increased risk to voters and poll workers," Raffensperger said. "Governor (Brian) Kemp has declared a public health emergency. President Trump has declared a national emergency. Events are moving rapidly and my highest priority is protecting the health of our poll workers, their families, and the community at large.”
Georgia is the second state to delay its primary. Louisiana postponed its primary earlier this week.
Raffensperger said all votes already cast in person and all absentee ballots will be counted. He also said every eligible voter who has not yet had a chance to cast a ballot in the March 24 elections will be able to do so on May 19, along with the elections already scheduled for that date.