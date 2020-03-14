Coronavirus pandemic spreads around the globe
NBA player infected with coronavirus pledges $500K to arena employees and social services
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, who is infected with the coronavirus, is donating over $500,000 to Vivint Smart Home Arena hourly employees and coronavirus-related social services in Utah, Oklahoma City and his native France.
“I know there are countless ways that people have been impacted. These donations are a small token that reflect my appreciation and support for all those impacted and are the first of many steps I will take to try and make a positive difference, while continuing to learn more about COVID-19 and educate others," Gobert said in a statement.
Gobert was seen on video Monday playfully touching microphones and phones at a press conference two days before he found out he had tested positive for coronavirus.
Israel further tightens coronavirus restrictions, limits gatherings to 10 people
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu further tightened restrictions on Israelis Saturday in an attempt to combat the spread of coronavirus, including limiting gatherings to 10 people and closing all leisure and entertainment venues effective Sunday morning.
Netanyahu said all cafes, restaurants, theaters and other such venues would close. He urged Israeli citizens to work from home if possible and to refrain from non-essential travel.
We are at war against an invisible enemy,” Netanyahu said. “Defeating it depends on the steps that each of you takes. We must do everything in order not to infect and not to become infected.”
There was no indication of how long these measures would remain in effect.
Pharmacies, supermarkets and all essential services would remain open, Netanyahu said. He also promised there would not be shortages of food, medicine, fuel and money.
Netanyahu said he planned to utilize counterterrorism tools to fight the virus’s spread. The tools would provide digital and electronic monitoring of coronavirus patients to see where they had been and whom they might have put at risk. Such tools, Netanyahu said, have never been used for civilian purposes, only for combating terrorism, and he said he was seeking permission from the Ministry of Justice to use them.
Israel currently has 193 identified cases of coronavirus, according to Health Ministry officials.
Spanish Prime Minister announces tighter restrictions on travel
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced at a news conference Saturday that people in Spain are banned from leaving their houses with the exception of:
- Going to work
- Buying food or essential supplies
- Going to a hospital
- Supporting an elderly person or a minor under their care
If people do leave their houses for any of those exceptions, they must go out by themselves, Sanchez said.
North Carolina closing schools for at least 2 weeks
All public schools in North Carolina will be closed for at least two weeks starting Monday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced during a Saturday news conference.
The governor is issuing an executive order banning any gatherings of 100 people or more, he said.
The executive order is in response to people not following the guidance previously given by the governor’s office, Cooper said.
US now has over 2,500 cases of coronavirus
There are at least 2,548 cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States, according to the state and local health agencies, governments and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A total of 50 people have died as of Saturday afternoon.
According to the CDC, there are 70 cases from repatriated citizens.
According to CNN Health’s tally of US cases that are detected and tested in the United States through public health systems, there are 2,548 cases in 49 states, the District of Columbia and US territories.
South Carolina medical and nursing boards to issue emergency licenses
The South Carolina Board of Medical Examiners and the state's Board of Nursing will begin issuing temporary licenses to out-of-state medical professionals during the coronavirus outbreak, according to a news release from Gov. Henry McMaster.
This is another great tool to combat this virus' potential impact to our state," McMaster said. "The ability to expedite this licensure process gives us greater assurance that we will have the medical health professionals and resources we need in order to keep South Carolinians safe."
The Medical Board can issue temporary licenses for out-of-state physicians, physician assistants and respiratory care practitioners within 24 hours, the release said. There is no fee for these 90-day temporary licenses, the release said.
For nurses, South Carolina is part of the Enhanced Nursing Licensure Compact (eNLC), meaning registered nurses (RNs) and licensed practical nurses (LPNs) from 32 other states can work in South Carolina at any time, the release states. The SC Board of Nursing can also expedite licenses of advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs), as well as RNs and LPNs from non-compact states. The license is good for 15 days, but may be renewed, the release said.
Dallas Municipal Court rescheduling trials and jury duty because of coronavirus
The Dallas Municipal Court is rescheduling trials and jury duty in an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus, according to a news release from the city of Dallas.
All cases set for trial from Monday to April 3 will be rescheduled to a later date, the release said.
All other hearings -- including pre-trial, contested and show cause hearings -- will continue as normal, according to the release.
Bahamas won't permit cruise ship to dock due to coronavirus
The Bahamas is not allowing the MS Braemar cruise ship, which has five coronavirus cases on board, to dock.
"The Ministry of Transport and local government reiterates that the MS Braemar cruise ship will not be permitted to dock at any port in the Bahamas and no persons will be permitted to disembark the vessel ... the government of the Bahamas will provide the Braemar with humanitarian assistance," a statement from the Bahamas Ministry of Transport said.
White House starts temperature checks for those who come into contact with Trump, Pence
The White House said today it will start conducting temperature checks for individuals who come into close contact with President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence amid the coronavirus outbreak.
"Out of an abundance of caution, temperature checks are now being performed on any individuals who are in close contact with the President and Vice President," Judd Deere, deputy press secretary, said in a statement.
On Saturday, a member of the White House physician's office, accompanied by a press aide, made the rounds, taking the temperature of members of the media ahead of Trump, Pence and the White House task force's news conference.
Earlier today: A journalist was denied entry into the press briefing after having a temperature of 99.9 degrees.
The reporter, who was trying to gain access to the briefing, was turned away and held by the press office on the White House driveway. CNN was present for one of the temperature checks and saw the thermometer read 99.9 degrees.