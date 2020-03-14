Trump administration expected to extend European travel ban to include UK and Ireland

CNN

During a press conference this afternoon, President Trump expressed his gratitude for all the people and organizations working to address the coronavirus pandemic.

"I want to express my appreciation for the hard work done by the people behind me and the people back in the various offices," Trump said. "We're using the full power of the federal government to defeat the virus and that's what we've been doing. Last week we secured an initial $8.3 billion from Congress for the coronavirus and that was quickly done and efficiently done and I want to thank all members of Congress."

About the legislation: The House of Representatives passed a bipartisan legislative package in response to the spread of coronavirus in the early hours of Saturday morning following intense negotiations between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Trump administration.

The bill passed with broad, bipartisan support and a final tally of 363-40 with 40 Republicans voting against it and Independent Justin Amash of Michigan voting "present."

Late in the day on Friday, Trump tweeted his support for the measure that includes provisions for paid emergency leave and free testing for COVID-19, after Pelosi announced that Democrats had struck a deal with the administration.

The legislation will provide, according to Pelosi, "paid emergency leave with two weeks of paid sick leave and up to three months of paid family and medical leave." It will also expand federal funding for Medicaid "to support our local, state, tribal and territorial governments and health systems, so that they have the resources necessary to combat this crisis."