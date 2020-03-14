Coronavirus pandemic spreads around the globe
Trump administration expected to extend European travel ban to include UK and Ireland
The Trump administration is expected to extend the travel ban to the United States from European countries to include the United Kingdom and Ireland.
“We’re looking at it very seriously because they have had a little bit of activity unfortunately so we are going to be looking at that, actually we already have looked at it and that is going to be announced,” Trump said during a press conference with his coronavirus task force at the White House this afternoon.
Following Trump's remarks, Vice President Mike Pence said all travel from the United Kingdom and Ireland has been suspended, effective midnight on Monday.
The same exclusions that are a part of the already existing European travel restrictions will also apply to the UK and Ireland, Pence said.
Trump says he has taken coronavirus test
President Trump just announced at a press conference that he has taken a coronavirus test. He took the test Friday night after getting questions at a press conference.
Trump said he did not know the results yet and that it usually takes 1-2 days.
Before coming out to the White House press briefing room today, Trump said he had his temperature taken and later when asked how it was, he said it was normal.
Trump: "We're using the full power of the federal government to defeat the virus"
During a press conference this afternoon, President Trump expressed his gratitude for all the people and organizations working to address the coronavirus pandemic.
"I want to express my appreciation for the hard work done by the people behind me and the people back in the various offices," Trump said. "We're using the full power of the federal government to defeat the virus and that's what we've been doing. Last week we secured an initial $8.3 billion from Congress for the coronavirus and that was quickly done and efficiently done and I want to thank all members of Congress."
About the legislation: The House of Representatives passed a bipartisan legislative package in response to the spread of coronavirus in the early hours of Saturday morning following intense negotiations between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Trump administration.
The bill passed with broad, bipartisan support and a final tally of 363-40 with 40 Republicans voting against it and Independent Justin Amash of Michigan voting "present."
Late in the day on Friday, Trump tweeted his support for the measure that includes provisions for paid emergency leave and free testing for COVID-19, after Pelosi announced that Democrats had struck a deal with the administration.
The legislation will provide, according to Pelosi, "paid emergency leave with two weeks of paid sick leave and up to three months of paid family and medical leave." It will also expand federal funding for Medicaid "to support our local, state, tribal and territorial governments and health systems, so that they have the resources necessary to combat this crisis."
Kennedy Space Center to temporarily close visitor complex due to coronavirus
Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida will be temporarily closed as of March 16 until further notice for the health and safety of employees and guests to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, according to a statement released by the Space Center.
"When it became evident that the coronavirus disease posed a health concern to the public, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex upgraded the already comprehensive and extensive availability of hand sanitizer throughout the park," the Space Center said.
The Space Center will "monitor the situation and when it is deemed safe for guests to return, the entire facility will be cleaned and sanitized prior to re-opening. This will include Kennedy Space Center Tour buses, all attractions, eateries and theaters at the main campus and at the Apollo/Saturn V Center," it said.
Journalist denied entry into White House press briefing after having fever
A journalist was denied entry into the White House press briefing on the coronavirus today after having a 99.9 fever.
He was trying to get access to the briefing and was turned away and is being held by the press office on the White House driveway.
A member of the White House physician’s office, along with a press aide, made the rounds of the press area to take everyone’s temperatures.
Temperature checks have become more common around airports in an attempt to screen for coronavirus.
Spanish government expected to introduce restrictions on "people's movements"
The Spanish government is expected to introduce new restrictions as part of its efforts to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, including “limitations on people’s movements,” a government source told CNN today.
While the Spanish government has yet to confirm the official details of its action plan, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is expected to give a press conference this afternoon to further outline the government’s official response to COVID-19, following a meeting of cabinet ministers.
Some context: Spain has become the latest epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in Europe, having the most infections following Italy.
To date, there have been 133 deaths related to COVID-19 in Spain and 5,232 confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The surge in confirmed cases across Spain has led to the declaration of a 15-day state of emergency, Sanchez said Thursday.
New York looking to open another drive-through coronavirus testing facility
New York state is looking to open up another drive-through coronavirus testing facility, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press call this morning.
“We’re looking at Jones Beach on Long Island as a possible site. We need a large, open area. Jones Beach has large open parking lots that are available. So we’re looking at Jones Beach literally this morning as a possible location for the next drive-through,” Cuomo said.
On Friday, roughly 150 vehicles went through the New Rochelle drive-through facility in what Cuomo described as the first public drive-through coronavirus testing facility on the east coast
“The way the drive-in works is a person calls first and discusses their situation to fit our protocol, and they then get an appointment and they have a time to show up,” the governor said.
“We had set 15 minutes per car. The actual performance was a car was being done in less than 15 minutes, which was good news. It means we can process more people faster than we had originally anticipated," Cuomo added.
A physician with White House just took the temperatures of everyone in the press area
Soon: White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham announced that Vice President Mike Pence would hold a 12 p.m. ET news conference with members of the Coronavirus Task Force from the White House.
Grisham said President Trump is leading this morning's task force meeting. It is unclear if Trump will be at the conference.
Switzerland bans public gatherings of more than 100 people to curb coronavirus spread
The Swiss government announced its response to the coronavirus pandemic and has called for the closure of schools across the country until April 4 and the ban of public gathering of more than 100 people, according to a press conference Friday.
During the televised event, the government also said the border with Italy would remain open but further restrictions would apply.
To help support local businesses, the government also announced it has offered the equivalent of $10 billion in aid to support the economy.
Some context: As of Saturday, there are 1,189 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 11 deaths, according to the recent figures released by the Federal Office of Public Health on Saturday.