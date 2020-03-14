Trump says some domestic travel restrictions under consideration

Alex Brandon/AP

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence said today that the administration is considering some domestic travel restrictions, specifically with regards to certain areas hard hit with the coronavirus.

Trump did not provide any specifics or a possible timeframe.

“We’re working with the states, and we’re considering other restrictions,” Trump told reporters during a White House news briefing without providing any specifics or a possible timeframe.

“We are considering a broad range of measures,” Pence added during the briefing.

There have been internal discussions about restricting travel to areas in Washington state and other places considered “hot spots” for the virus. It’s unclear how far along they are in implementing them, people familiar with the matter told CNN.

There are preliminary conversations about halting some air or train travel between some major US cities as a potential additional step going forward.

Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection and Department of Transportation officials have discussed possibilities with the coronavirus task force, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Some flights have already slowed to those places and there’s an expectation that if other hotspots pop up, flights would similarly slow down due to lack of demand, which might mean they don’t need to put formal restrictions in place.