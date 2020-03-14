Coronavirus pandemic spreads around the globe
Spanish PM’s wife tests positive for coronavirus
Spain's government announced Saturday that the wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a government statement.
“The tests carried out in the last hours in Moncloa [the prime minister’s residence] on the people closest to the prime minister have tested positive in the case of his wife, Doña Begoña Gómez," the statement read. "Both Mrs. Gómez and the president are well, both remain in La Moncloa and follow the preventive measures established by the health authorities at all times."
White House says President Trump tests negative for coronavirus
President Donald Trump's coronavirus test came back negative Saturday, according to White House physician Sean P. Conley.
"One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation in Mar-a-Lago, the President remains symptom free," Conley's note read.
Georgia postpones Democratic Primary
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is postponing the state's Democratic Primary scheduled for March 24 because of concerns about coronavirus, according to Walter Jones, Secretary of State spokesman.
The primary is being re-scheduled for May 19.
"In light of the public health emergency posed by COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, in-person voting presents increased risk to voters and poll workers," Raffensperger said. "Governor (Brian) Kemp has declared a public health emergency. President Trump has declared a national emergency. Events are moving rapidly and my highest priority is protecting the health of our poll workers, their families, and the community at large.”
Georgia is the second state to delay its primary. Louisiana postponed its primary earlier this week.
Raffensperger said all votes already cast in person and all absentee ballots will be counted. He also said every eligible voter who has not yet had a chance to cast a ballot in the March 24 elections will be able to do so on May 19, along with the elections already scheduled for that date.
Vail Resorts suspending North American operations
Vail Resorts, a management company that owns 37 resorts across 15 states and three countries, is suspending all of its North American operations from Sunday to March 22 as a result of coronavirus, according to a news release from the company.
"All our scheduled employees, both seasonal and year-round, will be paid during this upcoming eight-day period, without needing to use any vacation or sick time," the company said in the release.
Lodging and property management operations will remain open to service guests who are already on location or have existing reservations, according to the release.
Georgia governor authorizes up to 2,000 National Guard troops to address coronavirus concerns
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order Saturday authorizing Adjutant Gen.Thomas Carden to call up as many as 2,000 Georgia National Guard troops to state active duty to address coronavirus concerns, according to a news release from the Governor’s office.
The troops will assist with returning Georgians housed at Dobbins Air Reserve Base to their homes, the release said.
Troops will also be available to ensure a steady supply of medical equipment, food, shelter and other materials as needed, according to the release.
The Georgia National Guard was already assisting with the transfer of 31 Georgians -- all formerly passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship -- from Dobbins to their homes Saturday for isolation and monitoring by Department of Public Health officials, the release said.
Baseball Hall of Fame closes indefinitely
The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York, has announced they will close their doors indefinitely starting at 5 p.m. ET Sunday.
"This precautionary measure is being implemented in accordance with recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and government officials to limit opportunities for large gatherings and the further spread of the COVID-19 virus," the museum's website said.
German cities shut down public venues to fight the spread of coronavirus
The German cities of Berlin and Cologne ramped up their responses to the coronavirus pandemic Saturday, ordering the shutdown of all bars, nightclubs, theaters and concert halls and public venues.
“The Berlin Senate decided today that from now on all public and non-public events in Berlin with more than 50 people or more participants are forbidden," Berlin’s state government said in a statement, adding that swimming pools, museums, gyms and brothels will also close.
The city of Cologne said in a statement that bars, discos, theaters as well as amusement arcades will shut until April 10. The city is also banning church and religious services.
Both cities said that restaurants will remain open.
Earlier on Saturday, Germany's health ministry urged citizens returning from Italy, Switzerland and Austria to self-isolate for up to two weeks to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, even if they don't have symptoms.
Vice President Mike Pence pens letter telling White House employees to 'avoid physical contact'
Vice President Mike Pence urged the Executive Office staff to follow some guidelines to reduce the spread of coronavirus, according to a letter to Pence wrote that was obtained by CNN.
It’s imperative each one of us do our part to take the proper precautions to keep ourselves and our colleagues safe," Pence wrote. "As an employee aboard the White House Complex, we have an additional duty to protect the health of our Executive Branch and those working with us."
Some of the steps listed to reduce transmission included:
- Washing hands for 20 seconds
- Social distancing, or limiting oneself to large, in-person gatherings
- Avoiding physical contact
- Wiping down personal work stations
- Staying home if sick
Virginia reports first coronavirus death
Virginia reported its first coronavirus death Saturday, according to a news release from the state Department of Health.
The patient was a male in his 70s who died from respiratory failure and contracted the infection from an unknown source, the release said.