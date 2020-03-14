Spanish PM’s wife tests positive for coronavirus

Voting equipment is prepared for testing in Atlanta on February 14 before being shipped to various counties throughout Georgia. Jeff Martin/AP

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is postponing the state's Democratic Primary scheduled for March 24 because of concerns about coronavirus, according to Walter Jones, Secretary of State spokesman.

The primary is being re-scheduled for May 19.

"In light of the public health emergency posed by COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, in-person voting presents increased risk to voters and poll workers," Raffensperger said. "Governor (Brian) Kemp has declared a public health emergency. President Trump has declared a national emergency. Events are moving rapidly and my highest priority is protecting the health of our poll workers, their families, and the community at large.”

Georgia is the second state to delay its primary. Louisiana postponed its primary earlier this week.

Raffensperger said all votes already cast in person and all absentee ballots will be counted. He also said every eligible voter who has not yet had a chance to cast a ballot in the March 24 elections will be able to do so on May 19, along with the elections already scheduled for that date.