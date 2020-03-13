Trump says he'll "most likely" get tested for coronavirus

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump on Friday said that the threat of novel coronavirus to young, healthy Americans "remains very low," but warned that "anyone can be a carrier" of the virus.

The remarks came as he has not been tested for coronavirus despite extended contact with someone who has been diagnosed.

"While the risks to young and healthy Americans remains very low — read a lot about this in the last two weeks — anyone can be a carrier for the virus and risk transmission to older Americans and those with underlying health conditions, and those who are most at risk, they have not done very well," Trump said in the Rose Garden.

He continued: "Older Americans, who are — especially if they have a health problem — have not done well. We must take all precautions and be responsible for the actions that we take."

Trump has previously said "the risk to the American people remains very low" — today, he added the "young" and "healthy" caveats.

The White House has said repeatedly that the President is asymptomatic and will not be tested, however, as CNN has reported, officials are now weighing whether Trump, who is in the age group of those who are more likely to get seriously ill if infected, should be tested.

Other politicians who have had similar types of contact with those who have tested positive for the virus have self-quarantined out of an abundance of caution.