Coronavirus spreads as US declares 'national emergency'
Trump says he'll "most likely" get tested for coronavirus
Push by reporters on why he hasn't been tested for coronavirus after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus, President Trump said, "I didn't say I wasn't going to be tested."
He followed up that "most likely" he'll get tested but didn't say when.
More on this: Fabio Wajngarten, the press secretary for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.
Trump was in close physical proximity with the Wajngarten Saturday night in Florida, two people familiar tell CNN. The Brazilian press secretary attended the dinner Trump hosted at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, took a photo with the President and later stood feet away from Trump as he spoke during Kimberly Guilfoyle's birthday, the sources said.
Trump: "Anyone can be a carrier" of coronavirus
President Trump on Friday said that the threat of novel coronavirus to young, healthy Americans "remains very low," but warned that "anyone can be a carrier" of the virus.
The remarks came as he has not been tested for coronavirus despite extended contact with someone who has been diagnosed.
"While the risks to young and healthy Americans remains very low — read a lot about this in the last two weeks — anyone can be a carrier for the virus and risk transmission to older Americans and those with underlying health conditions, and those who are most at risk, they have not done very well," Trump said in the Rose Garden.
He continued: "Older Americans, who are — especially if they have a health problem — have not done well. We must take all precautions and be responsible for the actions that we take."
Trump has previously said "the risk to the American people remains very low" — today, he added the "young" and "healthy" caveats.
The White House has said repeatedly that the President is asymptomatic and will not be tested, however, as CNN has reported, officials are now weighing whether Trump, who is in the age group of those who are more likely to get seriously ill if infected, should be tested.
Other politicians who have had similar types of contact with those who have tested positive for the virus have self-quarantined out of an abundance of caution.
Trump says he does not support House coronavirus bill
President Trump said Friday he does not currently support the House Democrats’ coronavirus bill, which would among other things provide paid leave to Americans who can’t go into work during the pandemic.
“We just don’t think they’re giving enough, we don’t think the Democrats are giving enough,” Trump said during an appearance in the Rose Garden.
"We thought we had something, but all of a sudden they didn’t agree to certain things,” Trump said of Democrats.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin spoke eight times Friday as they worked to negotiate a coronavirus response all sides can support, although sticking points over the paid leave aspects of the legislation remain.
"They’re not doing what’s right for the country,” Trump said.
Trump says he's experiencing "no symptoms" despite contact with infected Brazilian official
President Trump said he is experiencing no symptoms of the coronavirus despite meeting last week with a Brazilian official who tested positive for coronavirus.
"No. We have no symptoms whatsoever," Trump said, in response to a question from a reporter in the Rose Garden about whether he is planning to take any kind of precautionary measure to protect him and his staff.
He said he had a "fantastic meeting" with Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro whose aide tested positive for coronavirus after the meeting with Trump. Trump pointed out that Bolsonaro tested negative.
Trump says additional coronavirus steps will be announced today
President Trump was asked Friday if there were other specific measures the administration plans to undertake in response to the coronavirus.
“We’re going to be releasing a paper in about two hours stating quite a few other steps, very important ones,” Trump said during a White House Rose Garden news conference
He didn’t offer more details.
Trump says he might restrict travel from the UK
President Trump said he's considering adding the UK into the list of European countries with travel restrictions to the US — and he could take others off the list.
Trump said Wednesday he was sharply restricting travel to the United States from more than two dozen European countries. This list did not include the UK, which has seen a rise in coronavirus cases since the announcement.
"We may have to include them in the list of countries that we will, you could say, ban or whatever it is, during this period of time," Trump said when asked why he did not include the UK on the list. "The numbers have gone up fairly precipitously over the last 24 hours. "
He continued: "And we may be adding a couple of others. And we may, frankly, start thinking about taking some off."
Trump also announces measures on student loans and oil
President Trump announced new measures aimed at easing the burden of student loans as universities and colleges across the country shut their doors, as well as measures aimed at taking advantage of low oil prices.
“I’ve waived interest on all student loans held by federal government agencies, and that will be until further notice,” Trump said during an appearance in the Rose Garden, noting the number of schools that have sent students home amid the growing coronavirus outbreak.
The President also said he has directed the Secretary of Energy “to purchase large quantities of crude oil for the US strategic reserves.”
Oil prices have tumbled in recent days – particularly as the demand for jet fuel has plummeted as global travel slows dramatically amid various bans on international movement.
“That’s something that would have not even been possible a week ago,” Trump said of the large-scale purchase he was ordering the Energy Department to make.
“So we’re going to fill it up, it’s a good time to fill it up,” he said of the strategic crude oil reserves.
Trump shaking hands with Rose Garden guests
President Trump continues to shake hands with corporate chiefs in the Rose Garden, even as health experts warn against the practice in a bid to prevent community spread.
Trump, who has come into contact with at least one person who tested positive for coronavirus, has a self-avowed dislike of shaking hands.
But he couldn't seem to shake the habit on Friday until at last a CEO offered an elbow bump instead of a handshake.
Human Services Secretary Alex Azar will get "broad new authorities" to deal with coronavirus
President Trump said the emergency orders issued today will also "confer broad new authorities" to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.
Azar will be able to "waive provisions of applicable laws and regulations to give doctors, hospitals — all hospitals — and health care providers maximum flexibility to respond to the virus," he said.
That includes waivers of some federal licensing requirements, waivers to critical access limits on numbers of beds and lengths of stays, and waivers to rules to bring additional physicians on board at certain hospitals.