Trump shaking hands with Rose Garden guests

Brian Cornell, Chairman and CEO of Target Corporation shakes hands with US President Donald Trumpon Friday, March 13. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump continues to shake hands with corporate chiefs in the Rose Garden, even as health experts warn against the practice in a bid to prevent community spread.

Trump, who has come into contact with at least one person who tested positive for coronavirus, has a self-avowed dislike of shaking hands.

But he couldn't seem to shake the habit on Friday until at last a CEO offered an elbow bump instead of a handshake.